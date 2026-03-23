Quarterly Board Develops Leaders, Fosters Friendly Competition Between Surface Warriors

FORT EUSTIS, Va. — U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, currently attached to the 841st Transportation Battalion and 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS), paused their demanding sustainment missions to compete in the Quarterly Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Boards at the 597th “Rapid Support” headquarters. Boards like these challenge Soldiers and leaders to reach their full potential, fostering esprit de corps and camaraderie by promoting friendly competition, motivating troops, and rewarding excellence and hard work.



Soldiers and NCOs, selected from their peers, showcased excellence in leadership, training, and readiness while highlighting broadening experiences, such as unique assignments and higher education.



Through rigorous testing and performance, participants demonstrated their commitment to the Army Values, the NCO Creed, and the Soldier Creed– and proved their ability to serve as mentors and role models who inspire continuous growth, education, and improvement among the ranks.



Senior NCOs from the 597th Transportation Brigade conducted the boards, including Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Nancy Sainz, Sgt. 1st Class Bruce Fairley, Sgt. Maj. Randall Gibson of the 842nd Transportation Battalion, and Sgt. Maj. Lena Breuer of the 841st Transportation Battalion.



Rapid Support leaders not only tested competitors on their Army knowledge but provided valuable feedback and mentorship to help them build lasting careers in the Army and logistics field.



After a challenging competition, Sainz presented the hard-fought Soldier of the Quarter award to Spec. Destiny Dobbs, a U.S. Army Reserve transportation specialist from the 195th ETO in Tampa, Florida, who currently serves with the 841st Transportation Battalion in Charleston, South Carolina.



Dobbs, who works as a civilian veterinarian technician, said she joined the Army to improve her financial situation and further her education.



Dobbs has achieved both goals, earning several Army certifications in the logistics field while working on her bachelor’s degree in radiology.



Dobbs explained that Reservists add unique value to the ARTRANS mission because their civilian education and careers provide special skills and insight to the mission.



“Nothing happens until something moves,” Dobbs said, explaining why her job as a transportation specialist in the Army is so important. “We make the Army go round."



Top NCO competitor Sgt. Joseph Meisberger, 195th ETO, USAR, currently attached to the 841st “Gator” Battalion transportation specialist and HAZMAT NCOIC, earned the NCO of the Quarter award.



Meisberger, who is currently earning a degree in finance, shared his pride in being an NCO in the Army and emphasized the importance of both integrity and connecting with Soldiers.

“As NCOs, it’s important to break bread with our Soldiers and get to know them,” Meisberger said. “We need to be approachable and know what’s going on with them, because at the end of the day… I’m the one they are going to turn to for advice and resources.”



Meisberger also highlighted the unique skills Reservists bring to the ARTRANS mission.

“Reservists have a great ability to multi-task,” he said. “We have civilian jobs and have the [adaptability] to regularly switch gears to execute the Army mission when called on.”



Meisberger encouraged other Reservists to take on a tour of duty to increase their institutional knowledge.



“Working for ARTRANS has improved my overall readiness as a Reservist,” Meisberger explained. "Working on the ports with the 841st gave me hands-on experience and allowed me to learn specialized skills."



Breuer, whose team produced both winning Soldiers, proudly accepted both the Soldier of the Quarter and NCO of the Quarter streamers to add to her Gator Battalion guidon, congratulating the winning team and their sponsor, Sgt. 1st Class Eric Ryder, for their hard work and achievements.



Sainz praised all the Soldiers and NCOs present for their dedication to excellence and their efforts to train for– and travel to– the event while continuing to execute the ongoing ARTRANS mission to project and sustain the force in support of large-scale combat operations across the globe.



The 597th Transportation Brigade team congratulates all our Rapid Support Quarterly Soldier and NCO Board competitors… you’re proof of Army readiness in action!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 03.25.2026 18:42 Story ID: 561315 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quarterly Board Develops Leaders, Fosters Friendly Competition Between Surface Warriors, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.