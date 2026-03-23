Becoming a Certified Quality Auditor

Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Emmett Henry, a quality systems specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, analyses quality control measures for the district, Buffalo, New York, March 23, 2026. Henry earned his Certified Quality Auditor credential, a validation of his experience and knowledge, bringing greater capabilities to the Buffalo District. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Emmett Henry, a quality systems specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,...... read more read more

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — For Emmett Henry, a quality systems specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, gaining professional certifications is his way of bringing value to the district.

Henry reached a new milestone when he earned the Certified Quality Auditor credential from the American Society for Quality, a globally recognized certification that validates expertise in auditing management systems, strengthening compliance and driving measurable process improvements.

The CQA credential is awarded to professionals who demonstrate extensive knowledge of auditing principles and techniques. It signifies expertise in examining, questioning, evaluating and reporting on a quality system’s adequacy and deficiencies.

To qualify, candidates must document significant professional experience in quality auditing, pass a rigorous examination and commit to ongoing professional development and adherence to ethical standards.

“There are a few key books that are published related to the field and auditing in general,” Henry said. “I read that cover to cover and was able to highlight and bring it into the test.”

There was also a virtual prep class he said, but was still surprised that the test took nearly 5 hours to finish.

“I was surprised by how many statistics questions actually were on the test and I wish I would have spent a little bit more time in reviewing that as it had been years since stats in college, of actually having to calculate out scores and interpret based on the associated control charts,” Henry said.

For Henry, the certification formalizes years of experience in quality systems and management/control system auditing — and strengthens the Buffalo District’s ability to examine, evaluate and refine its internal processes.

“The experience and training required for the CQA are centered on making processes more value-added and efficient,” Henry said. “My CQA certification actually brought some immediate, measurable value.”

Henry said this has allowed the district to refine its Army Regulation 11-2 required Risk Management and Internal Control Program execution. It is a program required by all Army organizations and programs.

“By combining my quality systems, management and control system auditing experience from before joining USACE with the deep process knowledge I’ve gained here, I was able to identify an opportunity to streamline our efforts,” he said.

With this certification, Henry has added value to the district’s Strategic Integration Office, according to Dave Powell, chief of the SIO.

“As our quality management specialist, Emmett receiving certification as American Society for Quality, Certified Quality Auditor enhances Buffalo District’s ability to manage risk, confirm compliance with effective and value-added processes and drive continuous improvement,” Powell said.

“Moreover, it helps ensure audits effectively identify risks before potentially leading to project delays,” he continued.

The certification is good for three years and then requires a recertification. Henry said you still need evidence of professional experience or can test into it.

There is also a requirement of 18 credits of continuing education, which Henry said equates to about 180 hours of work.

Getting the CQA credential has also had a broader impact on the Buffalo District.

“The CQA credential provided the formal authority and data-driven framework needed to confidently present a proposal to HQ for a reduction in testing,” Henry said. “This initiative is now reducing work and effort at the Buffalo District level, allowing our teams to focus their resources more effectively without compromising oversight.”

For the Buffalo District, being able to focus its efforts means delivering critical projects and programs for the nation more efficiently, sooner and at less cost, ensuring resources are allocated to deliver the greatest benefits to the country.

Benefits to the Buffalo District

The CQA certification enhances the district’s capabilities by:

Strengthening Quality Assurance: Providing expert-level knowledge in audit planning and execution to ensure our processes meet regulatory and organizational standards.

Mitigating risk: Applying systematic approaches to identify process gaps and compliance issues before they become problems.

Optimizing resources: Using audit findings to eliminate non-value-added activities and streamline workflows, focusing our teams on mission-critical tasks.

Driving a culture of quality: Establishing a benchmark for quality excellence that encourages continuous improvement across the team.

Overall, Henry says he enjoys his job quite a bit, saying he thoroughly enjoys the process of auditing and helping others through an audit.

“With respect to being a QMS specialist, I get to bring, or refine, chaos into order and then standardize it,” he said. “When it comes to being audited, it can be stressful, but if we are following our regulations and processes, it becomes more like a tour guide than taking a test.”