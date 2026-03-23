Becoming a Certified Quality Auditor

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Emmett Henry, a quality systems specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, analyses quality control measures for the district, Buffalo, New York, March 23, 2026. Henry earned his Certified Quality Auditor credential, a validation of his experience and knowledge, bringing greater capabilities to the Buffalo District. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)