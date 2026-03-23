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    Becoming a Certified Quality Auditor

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    Becoming a Certified Quality Auditor

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Emmett Henry, a quality systems specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, analyses quality control measures for the district, Buffalo, New York, March 23, 2026. Henry earned his Certified Quality Auditor credential, a validation of his experience and knowledge, bringing greater capabilities to the Buffalo District. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 11:46
    Photo ID: 9582998
    VIRIN: 260323-A-MC713-1001
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Becoming a Certified Quality Auditor, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Buffalo District
    credentials
    auditor
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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