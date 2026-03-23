Photo By 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller | U.S. Space Force Capt. Maximilian Carson, Space Systems Command international affairs...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller | U.S. Space Force Capt. Maximilian Carson, Space Systems Command international affairs program manager, explains Space Force warfighting doctrine to his team during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2026. Carson served as the chief of strategy for SPACEFOR-KOR during FS26, leading a team of Guardians in developing and employing Space Force strategic planning in the Korean Theater of Operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller) see less | View Image Page

Connecting the constellation: Guardians from Space Force field commands unite for exercise Freedom Shield 26 Your browser does not support the audio element.

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – A surge force of U.S. Space Force Guardians and Airmen journeyed from across the United States to participate in exercise Freedom Shield 26 from March 9-19, 2026. Augmenting U.S. Space Forces-Korea, the Space Force’s component field command in the Korean Theater of Operations, this diverse surge force sharpened their skillsets while enhancing the indispensable space warfighting capabilities of joint and combined forces in the KTO and Indo-Pacific regions.



FS26 is an annual, joint and combined defense-focused exercise that aims to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance and bolster the Alliance’s defense posture across the air, land, sea, space, cyberspace and information domains.



The surge force supporting SPACEFOR-KOR represented all three USSF field commands: Space Systems Command, Combat Forces Command, and Space Training and Readiness Command. Collectively, their distinct expertise enabled a team that showcased what the Space Force provides to the joint and combined force.



"Freedom Shield is a proving ground for our Space Force warfighting readiness," said USSF Col. John Patrick, SPACEFOR-KOR commander. "By unifying talent from across the field commands, we are delivering a decisive advantage in real-time and proving that when the joint and combined force needs to win, the Space Force delivers the advantage."



One of the Guardians who represented Space Systems Command, the lead field command responsible for the acquisition and development of Space Force technologies and equipment such as rockets, satellites and software, is USSF Capt. Maximilian Carson.



For Carson, an acquisitions officer stationed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, FS26 offered an opportunity to solidify his space warfighting and leadership skills. Acting as SPACEFOR-KOR's chief of strategy, Carson lead a team of Guardians, leveraging their collective expertise to develop the exercise’s space strategy to achieve assigned objectives.



“Here at Freedom Shield, my team is translating higher headquarters and U.S. Forces Korea guidance into an enduring space domain strategy to accomplish the mission,” Carson said. “By sharing our collective knowledge, we’re really laying the foundation for future SPACEFOR-KOR strategy.”



Carson added that his FS26 experience has been crucial to demonstrating how the Space Force fits into the Joint Planning Process; the systematic method used by U.S. joint forces to develop strategic and operational planning.



“My experience has been invaluable in demonstrating the process and importance of delivering space effects to the joint and combined force,” Carson said. “I'm eager to bring this new perspective back to the acquisition community to help deliver relevant space capabilities that provide our warfighters with a decisive edge in the KTO and around the globe.”



While SSC’s Carson led strategy, that plan required skilled operators capable of bringing it to life.



This was the crucial role of Combat Forces Command, the field command responsible for leading and executing vital space operations. The Guardians of CFC symbolize the tactical edge of the force and were well represented at FS26.



Among CFC’s exercise augmentees was USSF Spc. 4 Bradley West, a wideband transmissions controller from Fort Meade, Maryland. During FS26, West put his space operations training into practice as a non-kinetics duty officer, employing space-based capabilities to support U.S. and ROK warfighters.



“I’m working as a non-kinetics duty officer during the exercise; essentially this means I’m responsible for applying space based effects,” West said. “In short, my team and I are employing simulated space operations capabilities in order to help our allied forces accomplish their mission during the exercise.”



West added that his team was at the frontline of space warfare during FS26, explaining how the skills he practiced directly exemplify what the Space Force provides to friendly forces.



“I am very excited to be here at Osan Air Base for Freedom Shield, working with our Korean partners and building a deeper understanding of our functions,” West said. “We’re experiencing firsthand how our space effects contribute to warfighting success - that kind of visibility is what I think creates the most value for Guardians.”



While operators like West executed their space operations mission, another group of experts ensured the exercise’s events were realistic, challenging and validated. This is where a few Guardians from Space Training and Readiness Command, the field command responsible for training Guardians and developing space warfighting doctrine, came into play during FS26.



One of these Guardians was USSF Tech. Sgt. James Challman, non-commissioned officer in charge of the Cadet Space Operations Squadron of the Department of Astronautics at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado. Instead of participating directly in the exercise simulations, Challman helped to direct the scenario as a “white cell” member, injecting realistic challenges, and ultimately adjudicating whether operators like West and strategists like Carson were successful in achieving their objectives.



"My job is to forge the most effective space warfighters in the world, and an exercise like Freedom Shield is essentially a crucible for that development," explained Challman. "My role is not to give our Space Force exercise players answers; it's to validate that their training holds up under stress, ensuring they are not just ready, but truly proficient in their job duties.”



The contributions of Carson, West and Challman, along with their numerous counterparts, painted a clear picture of the Space Force’s comprehensive approach to warfighting during FS26. From the strategic acquisition mindset of SSC, to the tactical execution of CFC, to the rigors of training from STARCOM, the field commands are providing essential elements to the nation’s joint and combined warfighting mission.



Each command and their cadre of surge force personnel formed a complete constellation of readiness during FS26. Together they’re showing how the Space Force provides highly integrated and potent warfighters - warfighters who are ready to secure the ultimate high ground for the joint and combined force not just within the KTO, but across the world.