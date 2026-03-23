Operation Celebration: Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Salute Military Kids

Photo By Teonja Tatum | Throughout the month of April, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating with free events, giveaways, activities and sweepstakes for military children. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Teonja Tatum | Throughout the month of April, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating...... read more read more

DALLAS – It’s time to celebrate the children of our Nation’s heroes for https://flic.kr/p/2s2vZQm (https://flic.kr/p/2s2vZQm).

Established in 1986 by former Defense Secretary Casper Weinberger, Month of the Military Child is celebrated by the Department of War annually in April and recognizes more than 1.6 million military children. These children face unique experiences as a direct result of their parents’ service.

Throughout the month of April, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating with free events, giveaways, activities and sweepstakes for military children.

Offerings include: · A free collectible military brat patch at Exchange checkouts (while supplies last). · In-store events from late March through April at more than 50 Exchanges featuring themes and toys such as Play-Doh, Marvel and Furby Furblets. · Exclusive sweepstakes giving away more than $22,000 in toys and Exchange gift cards, available at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes beginning March 27. · Giveaways for military kids including a free goodie bag and certificate of appreciation for Purple Up Day at select Exchanges. · Free Treat Day on April 18, offering free food and drinks at participating Exchange restaurants including Starbucks, Pizza Hut, Qdoba, Panera Bread and more. · MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can take an extra 10% off toys, bicycles and accessories beginning March 27–April 30, and an extra 10% off children’s clothing, swimwear, shoes, infant bedding, juvenile furniture, diapers, wipes, toiletries, baby food and baby care beginning April 24–26.

“The Exchange is honored to recognize military children with the same respect and gratitude we show their parents,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “As someone who grew up as a military child, I know firsthand how resilience, adaptability and dedication shape their everyday lives. Month of the Military Child underscores the vital role these young individuals play in strengthening our nation and reminds us that no contribution is ever too small.”

Pre-registration for events is not required. Military families can contact their local Exchange or visit the http://www.shopmyexchange.com/momc (http://www.shopmyexchange.com/momc) for more information regarding events.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see an Exchange associate or visithttps://aafes.media/milstarpa.

Social-media-friendly version: Month of the Military Child is here and @ShopMyExchange is celebrating all April with free in-store events, giveaways, sweepstakes, savings and surprises. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3bA

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billionin earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Teonja Tatum, 214-312-6514 or mailto:tatumte@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ X: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/