Courtesy Photo | The Letterkenny Munitions Center, located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, sits close to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Letterkenny Munitions Center, located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, sits close to major defense power projection platforms and key transportation corridors, enabling fast movement of munitions. see less | View Image Page

Letterkenny Munitions Center safely and swiftly distributes munitions Your browser does not support the audio element.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Letterkenny Munitions Center distributes, maintains, and demilitarizes munitions for U.S. Army requirements in support of all Department of War and international partners, ensuring rapid and reliable readiness for warfighters.



LEMC is a government-owned, government-operated facility, and is one of 17 arsenals, depots, and ammunition plants that are subordinate installations of the Joint Munitions Command. The higher headquarters for JMC is the Army Materiel Command.



As part of its broader mission, LEMC continues to distinguish itself through exceptional performance across multiple areas, including safety.



AMC recently awarded LEMC with the Exceptional Organization Safety Award (Battalion Level) for outstanding achievement in administering the Safety and Occupational Health Program from October 2024 through September 2025.



“This honor not only reflects our operational discipline, but it also reinforces our commitment to protecting our workforce while maintaining high readiness standards,” said Lt. Col. Jim Beecher, LEMC’s commander. “The award highlights our innovative approach to hazard prevention and our unwavering dedication to creating a safe, healthy, and resilient workplace.”



LEMC’s location enhances its ability to support global operations. The installation sits close to major defense power projection platforms and key transportation corridors, enabling fast movement of munitions.



Letterkenny set ordnance records in May and August of 1944 and was ranked the “Greatest Export Depot in the Nation,” and that distinction still resonates today.



In the last several years, LEMC has carried out significant high-tempo outload operations, moving large quantities of munitions to meet urgent needs. Its distribution strength is supported by extensive containerization capacity, multiple loading facilities, and efficient rail access that allow rapid shipment during periods of increased demand.



“Our mission is simple. We deliver readiness at the speed of relevance,” Beecher said. “Our workforce understands the responsibility that comes with sustaining the Army’s munitions enterprise. They bring skill and pride to every operation. When the nation calls, this team answers without hesitation, and our partners know they can rely on us to keep the ammunition flowing and the warfighter equipped.



“What impresses me most is the commitment I see,” Beecher added. “Our people innovate, they solve problems, and they push through challenges because they know their work directly impacts Soldiers on the ground. That sense of purpose drives everything we do.”