The Letterkenny Munitions Center, located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, sits close to major defense power projection platforms and key transportation corridors, enabling fast movement of munitions.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 07:55
|Photo ID:
|9580765
|VIRIN:
|260215-A-A0796-1001
|Resolution:
|4752x3168
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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Letterkenny Munitions Center safely and swiftly distributes munitions
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