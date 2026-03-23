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    Letterkenny Munitions Center safely and swiftly distributes munitions

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    Letterkenny Munitions Center safely and swiftly distributes munitions

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    The Letterkenny Munitions Center, located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, sits close to major defense power projection platforms and key transportation corridors, enabling fast movement of munitions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 07:55
    Photo ID: 9580765
    VIRIN: 260215-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    JMC; ASC; AMC; LEMC

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