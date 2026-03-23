Date Taken: 02.03.2026 Date Posted: 03.24.2026 07:55 Photo ID: 9580765 VIRIN: 260215-A-A0796-1001 Resolution: 4752x3168 Size: 3.04 MB Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Letterkenny Munitions Center safely and swiftly distributes munitions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.