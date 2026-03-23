World Water Day 2026

Courtesy Photo | World Water Day is celebrated every year on Mar. 22 and U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux Environmental Division shares the importance of one of our most critical resources—vital for readiness, community well being, and the health of our nation. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | World Water Day is celebrated every year on Mar. 22 and U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)...... read more read more

World Water Day is an annual reminder that water is one of our most critical resources—vital for readiness, community well‑being, and the health of our nation. For those living and working across the USAG Benelux footprint, understanding the water landscape is essential not just for sustainability, but also for keeping household costs in check.

Belgium’s Water Use: A Closer Look

Belgium maintains relatively sustainable national water use levels, with a Water Exploitation Index Plus (WEI+) of 5.8% in 2019, far below the EU’s 20% sustainability threshold. Continued improvements have kept this figure on a favorable long‑term trend, indicating that Belgium manages its freshwater resources more efficiently than many European counterparts.

Rising Water Prices Across Belgium

Water conservation is not only environmentally responsible, it is also becoming financially important. Belgian households in every region have been experiencing water price increases in 2025 and 2026:

In Flanders, drinking water costs increased due to tariff indexation beginning January 2025, with the price of tap water reaching €2.7516 per 1,000 liters. In Wallonia, regulated tariffs increased in February 2025, raising the distribution cost (CVD) by 5.3% and the sanitation cost (CVA) from €2.365 to €2.615 per cubic meter.

In the Brussels region, a 12.5% rate increase took effect January 1, 2026, adding an average €41.50 per household per year.

For households, these increased prizes entail that every liter saved directly reduces your utility bill - particularly important for off‑post housing where water charges appear on monthly statements.

Water Stewardship at USAG Benelux

USAG Benelux is committed to providing safe, reliable drinking water and ensuring compliance with host nation & US environmental standards. The installation’s DPW Environmental Division assists soldiers, families, and civilian personnel with water‑related questions and it supports best practices that align with Belgian and U.S. requirements.

Additionally, U.S. and host nation authorities maintain strict oversight of water quality. This robust monitoring ensures that the water provided on base is of high quality, however using less of it still matters.

How Conserving Water Saves You Money

With water tariffs rising, reducing daily consumption is one of the simplest ways families can control household spending. Consider the below examples based on current Belgian prices:

Cutting shower length from 10 minutes to 5 minutes can save 40–60 liters per shower, reducing both water and energy bills. Fixing a dripping tap can prevent the loss of up to 5,000 liters per year - equivalent to several euros annually (between 25 and 35 euros) depending on your region’s tariff rate. Households that stay below 30 m³ of water use per year in Wallonia benefit from reduced‑rate CVD charges, directly lowering the total bill.

Practical Tips for Households and Barracks

Here are some simple, effective steps the USAG Benelux community can take:

Reduce indoor water use Install low‑flow showerheads and aerated faucets. Run dishwashers and washing machines only when full. Turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving. Maintain plumbing

Report leaks immediately in barracks or government housing. For off‑post residents, notify landlords or repair minor leaks promptly.

Use efficient outdoor practices Water gardens during early morning or evening to reduce evaporation. Choose native plants that require less water.

A Shared Responsibility

As members of the USAG Benelux community, conserving water supports our mission, reduces environmental impact in our nation, and helps keep living costs manageable. Belgium’s water is clean, well‑managed, and closely monitored, but it is also becoming more expensive. Small steps taken by each household can collectively reduce demand, ease pressure on local systems, and lower monthly bills.

This World Water Day, let’s commit to being good stewards of the resource that sustains us all.