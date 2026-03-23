World Water Day 2026

World Water Day is celebrated every year on Mar. 22 and U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux Environmental Division shares the importance of one of our most critical resources—vital for readiness, community well being, and the health of our nation.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 04:18
|Photo ID:
|9580724
|VIRIN:
|260322-A-A0949-1098
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|171.66 KB
|Location:
|LENS, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
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