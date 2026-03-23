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    World Water Day 2026

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    World Water Day 2026

    LENS, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    03.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    World Water Day is celebrated every year on Mar. 22 and U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux Environmental Division shares the importance of one of our most critical resources—vital for readiness, community well being, and the health of our nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 04:18
    Photo ID: 9580724
    VIRIN: 260322-A-A0949-1098
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 171.66 KB
    Location: LENS, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire
    Installation Management Command - Europe
    USAG Benelux Environmental Division

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