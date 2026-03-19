U.S., Ivorian Armed Forces Enhance Readiness

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert, logistics program lead at AFRICOM and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Flynn, branch chief at AFRICOM tour the Atelier de la Marine Nationale (ATEman) maintenance facility in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire July 11, 2025. AFRICOM personnel partnered with FACI sustainment leaders to discuss maintenance and supply capabilities during this military-to-military engagement. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert, logistics program lead at AFRICOM and U.S. Army...... read more read more

STUTTGART, Germany — Logicians from U.S. Africa Command conducted a military-to-military engagement with the Armed Forces of Côte d'Ivoire to enhance vehicle maintenance and supply programs, March 10-13, 2026.

The engagement, a follow-up to previous in-country assessments, built upon recent Ivorian improvements and identified further opportunities to enhance the operational independence of the Ivorian miliary.

This collaboration is part of a broader U.S. strategy focused on strengthening partnerships in Africa and building the capacity of regional security forces to address their own security challenges.

“Our collaboration over the past year has yielded observable improvements to their processes, including the drafting of a joint logistics doctrine,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert, logistics program lead at AFRICOM.

“These engagements underscore that no-cost solutions, like improving data analysis and standardizing procedures within service repair facilities, can have outsized impacts in improving Cote d’Ivoire’s ability to sustain its operations without costly investment,” said Guiber. “These kinds of small changes can be implemented immediately and improve support to ongoing operations, ultimately saving lives.”

During the four-day visit, the Ivorian military provided a comprehensive overview of their logistics structure and vehicle maintenance policies. They also showcased the progress they have made in improving their logistics capabilities.

A joint team visited the Ivorian military's key vehicle maintenance facilities to assess their different levels of repair capabilities. They toured the Army's workshops, which included "level two" facilities that handle major repairs, and "level three" shops equipped for complete vehicle overhauls and rebuilding.

The team also inspected the Navy's most advanced "level three" workshop, which is capable of the most complex and demanding maintenance tasks. Finally, they visited the Ministry of Defense's "level two" workshop, where significant repairs are performed on non-military government vehicles.

The primary objective of this military-to-military engagement was to pinpoint remaining gaps within the Armed Forces of Cote d'Ivoire's maintenance and supply programs and propose effective, often low-cost, mechanisms for improvement. By bolstering these logistical functions, AFRICOM seeks to enhance the Ivorian forces' readiness and ability to sustain their operations independently.