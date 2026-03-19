Three Generations, One Mission: The Yo Family’s Century of Service at USACE Far East District

Photo By Chong Yun Kim | A smile for a career well spent: Visual Information Specialist Yo Kyong-il, who followed in his father’s footsteps into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District in 1985, pauses beside his camera. Now serving alongside his daughter, Mr. Yo retires in March 2026, leaving behind a three-generation family legacy of service to the District. (U.S. Army photo by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea— For many employees, working at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) is a career. For the Yo family, it has become a legacy spanning three generations built on dedication, gratitude, and a shared commitment to service.

As longtime Visual Information Specialist Yo Kyong-il prepares to retire after more than four decades with the district, his career reflects not only the transformation of technology and the growth of the organization, but also the enduring values that have shaped his family’s connection to FED. Mr. Yo began his career in April 1985 as a supply clerk. His path to FED was inspired by his father, Yo Joon-gook, who worked as a district gardener with the Logistics Management Office and held a deep affection for the organization.

“My father truly loved FED and took great pride in serving the community there,” said Mr. Yo.

Watching his father devote himself so passionately to his work left a lasting impression. Some of Mr. Yo’s fondest memories come from the simple routine of commuting to work together in the same car, sharing conversations that strengthened their bond. His father passed away on Feb. 9, 2026, but his devotion to FED remains an enduring part of the family’s story.

During his more than 40 years at the District, Mr. Yo witnessed remarkable technological transformation. “When I first started working, almost everything was done using analog methods,” he said.

“Over time, I saw the transition from analog to digital systems and from black-and-white images to full-color visuals.” Reflecting on the pace of change, he noted that a new technological leap seemed to occur every decade. Among the many projects he documented, the years-long effort associated with the Yongsan Relocation Plan and the expansion of Camp Humphreys stands out.

Mr. Yo spent years photographing the transformation, capturing both the decade of planning that preceded construction and the numerous projects executed for it. Through his visual documentation, he preserved a historic transition that reshaped the U.S. military presence in Korea.

Today, the Yo family’s connection to the district continues with a third generation. Mr. Yo’s daughter, Yo Ui-to, now works at the Far East District as well.

“The presence of family within the workplace creates a sense of warmth that spreads to others and helps colleagues feel like they are part of one extended family, Mr. Yo said.

“That connection feels even stronger because my wife also works at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.”

For Ui-to, continuing the legacy is a source of pride.

“Inspired by the dedication of both my father and grandfather, I’ve actively sought opportunities to grow within the organization and hopes to continue serving at FED throughout my career, perhaps even seeing a fourth generation carry the legacy forward,” she said. When asked the guiding principles that sustained him throughout his career, Mr. Yo offered a simple but powerful belief.

“When people give their very best effort, the greatest opportunities will follow.”

This philosophy has guided him for more than four decades and remains the advice he shares most often with younger employees. For Ui-to, one of the most memorable lessons from her father centers on gratitude. She recalls visiting his office one Saturday while he worked overtime: classical music played as he whistled while working, clearly enjoying the moment. He told her then to always be grateful for her work and her health believing that a life approached with gratitude is more fulfilling.

As Mr. Yo prepares to begin a new chapter, he hopes to stay active by pursuing his passion for traveling and filming videos. After a lifetime of documenting the district’s history, he looks forward to capturing new moments in his own life. Reflecting on his long career, Mr. Yo offers a final message: love every moment of your life and your work, always do your best, and share with others. Time never comes back, so cherish it with gratitude and love.

Through the dedication of a grandfather, the lifelong service of a father, and the commitment of a daughter, the Yo family represents more than a century of connection to the mission of the Far East District, proof that service, when rooted in passion and gratitude, can become a lasting family legacy.