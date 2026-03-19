Three Generations, One Mission: The Yo Family’s Century of Service at USACE Far East District

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A smile for a career well spent: Visual Information Specialist Yo Kyong-il, who followed in his father’s footsteps into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District in 1985, pauses beside his camera. Now serving alongside his daughter, Mr. Yo retires in March 2026, leaving behind a three-generation family legacy of service to the District. (U.S. Army photo by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District)