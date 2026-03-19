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    Three Generations, One Mission: The Yo Family’s Century of Service at USACE Far East District

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    Three Generations, One Mission: The Yo Family’s Century of Service at USACE Far East District

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2010

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    A smile for a career well spent: Visual Information Specialist Yo Kyong-il, who followed in his father’s footsteps into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District in 1985, pauses beside his camera. Now serving alongside his daughter, Mr. Yo retires in March 2026, leaving behind a three-generation family legacy of service to the District. (U.S. Army photo by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2010
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 21:24
    Photo ID: 9578441
    VIRIN: 260320-A-A1425-1001
    Resolution: 3582x2262
    Size: 892.71 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Three Generations, One Mission: The Yo Family’s Century of Service at USACE Far East District, by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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