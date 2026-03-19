A smile for a career well spent: Visual Information Specialist Yo Kyong-il, who followed in his father’s footsteps into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District in 1985, pauses beside his camera. Now serving alongside his daughter, Mr. Yo retires in March 2026, leaving behind a three-generation family legacy of service to the District. (U.S. Army photo by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2010
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 21:24
|Photo ID:
|9578441
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-A1425-1001
|Resolution:
|3582x2262
|Size:
|892.71 KB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Three Generations, One Mission: The Yo Family’s Century of Service at USACE Far East District, by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Three Generations, One Mission: The Yo Family’s Century of Service at USACE Far East District
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