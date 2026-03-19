Blount Island Fishing Brings Service Members, Veterans Together in Conservation Effort

Photo By Dustin Senger | Gordon Ignacio, an information technology specialist at Marine Corps Support Facility...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | Gordon Ignacio, an information technology specialist at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, participates in a fishing tournament March 18, 2026, in a stormwater pond on the installation in Florida. Hosted by the facility’s environmental team, the event supported required natural resource surveys under the Integrated Natural Resources Management Plan, using the pond to assess habitat conditions and water quality indicators tied to installation resilience. Despite a sharp temperature drop limiting catches, the effort reinforced workforce cohesion and highlighted the role of Marines, civilians, contractors and veterans in sustaining environmental stewardship alongside logistics operations that enable Marine Corps global response. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger) see less | View Image Page

Service members, civilians and contractors who sustain Marine Corps prepositioning operations worldwide gathered March 18 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island for a fishing tournament that combined workforce camaraderie with environmental stewardship.



Hosted by the facility’s environmental team, the event supports natural resource surveys required under the Integrated Natural Resources Management Plan, as construction to improve waterfront capability and infrastructure resilience sustains the daily flow of equipment and supplies.



Fishing in a designated stormwater pond, participants assisted in evaluating fish health and habitat conditions, providing insight into water quality and long-term ecosystem health while infrastructure modernization advances Marine Corps global logistics missions.



“Our quarterly fishing tournaments give the workforce a hands-on role in conducting required species surveys and understanding the health of the installation’s environment,” said Taylor Comstock, environmental protection specialist at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island.



Six anglers — one service member, two civilians and three contractors — fished in the pond, which drains runoff from nearby staging areas. Stocked with mosquitofish to control larvae, the pond is a key indicator site for monitoring how ongoing operations and construction affect water quality and habitat conditions.



“This effort helps assess habitat quality and informs decisions that support both the ecosystem and the mission,” Comstock said.



Wildlife activity highlighted the coastal environment, with a juvenile bald eagle appearing early in the two-hour event. An alligator was also spotted, along with tree and barn swallows, a great blue heron and Canada geese, while a group of white ibis gathered nearby. A great egret and a brown pelican were also observed fishing along the shoreline.



Despite the wildlife activity, no fish were caught. Participants attributed the conditions to a sharp temperature drop.



While no fish were inspected, the event still supported broader environmental monitoring efforts by reinforcing awareness of habitat conditions and the role of stormwater systems in installation health.