Spc. 3 Aliyah Sharks strengthens missile warning and tracking mission through innovation and readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

Missile launches don’t come with a countdown; and in today’s threat environment, warnings can’t wait. Missile Warning and Tracking is the U.S. Space Force’s eyes on the threat, detecting launches and tracking their flight in real time so leaders can act fast to defend the homeland and protect U.S. and allied forces.



That capability is also mobile; designed to move where it’s needed and deliver warning from anywhere. Supporting Combat Forces Command’s newest MWT mission set, Spc. 3 Aliyah Sharks, assigned to Mission Delta 4’s 3rd Satellite Communications Squadron, helps make that mobility possible. Originally from Brandon, Fla., Sharks has quickly distinguished herself through strong technical performance and a relentless drive to improve mission execution as the MWT mission set continues to innovate and evolve. Through a program enabling MWT personnel to earn their CDL, she became one of just five Guardians in 3 SCS to receive hers.



“The proudest moment I’ve had on my team was being able to prove capability in times of doubt, to have great synergy to where operations become second nature and runs smoothly,” said Sharks.



Sharks has quickly become a go-to teammate in the squadron, finding smart ways to make the mission stronger every day. She created easy-to-use job aids simplifying key procedures and keeps detailed operator logs helping the team plan better, hand off shifts smoothly, and capture lessons learned after operations. She also stays engaged with mission partners and contracted subject matter experts, asking the right questions, gaining insight so the squadron can stay ahead of new requirements and keep operations safe and effective.



“Her technical expertise, aptitude, and hunger for growth is unmatched to junior enlisted I’ve seen throughout my 15 years of military experience,” said Technical Sgt. Tyler Witzel, 3rd Satellite Communications Squadron, Tactical MW Operations Flight noncommissioned officer in charge. “No matter the outcomes from exercises utilizing our weapon system, she always learns something new that helps our team improve.”



Sharks’ attention to detail has made a real difference in how reliably the weapon system performs, spotting and reporting a major system issue potentially causing future mission issues, which helped the team act on an urgent fix. And while the corrections were being worked, she didn’t let the mission slow down; she quickly put together an interim operator procedure giving crews clear guidance and allowing them to maintain safe and effective operations.



Her impact shows up in results, too. Sharks consistently outperformed a key automated weapon system task, beating the system 100% of the time, improving both the speed and accuracy of missile event reporting to the national defense teams who rely on it. She also regularly steps up to cover manning gaps and extra shifts, bringing a team-first attitude keeping operations running nonstop while building her own experience even faster.



“Everything within our job requires precision, discipline, and teamwork. With the amount of up-keep that we must take care of, if we aren’t careful or attentive operations could be mis-aligned,” said Sharks of her drive for excellence. “We have a huge impact in safeguarding security at home. Being combat-ready means to be physically and mentally fit; having adequate rest, proper training, and time on our equipment is crucial to our role.”



As CFC continues to develop combat-ready space forces, leaders emphasize that mission success is powered not only by technology, but by people. During a recent fireside chat at the Space Force Association Spacepower Conference, Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, CFC commander, highlighted Spc Sharks’ determination and the growing dependence of the Joint Force on space-enabled capabilities.



“We need to increase the number of Guardians in the formation. Not because we just want to get bigger,” stated Gagnon. “The Joint Force is better with space capabilities. In fact, not only are they better, they must have them.”



Gagnon added that throughout the history of warfare, the high ground has always delivered decisive advantage, whether on land, in the air, or in space, by enabling forces to see further, communicate securely, and generate effects. For CFC, that advantage is delivered through emerging capabilities like MWT and enabled by Guardians like Sharks whose initiative and operational excellence strengthen readiness and help the Joint Force fight and win.