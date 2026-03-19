Date Taken: 01.21.2026 Date Posted: 03.20.2026 11:43 Photo ID: 9575946 VIRIN: 260121-X-OP274-1028 Resolution: 5361x3014 Size: 1.7 MB Location: US

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This work, Spc. 3 Aliyah Sharks strengthens missile warning and tracking mission through innovation and readiness, by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.