Hanuman Guardian | US Civil Affairs immerses in local community to learn generational craft

BAAN PHUN, Thailand - When hands work hard they create the very fabric of a community's personality.

Exercises, like Hanuman Guardian, are much more than going into another country and showcasing our weapon systems; it's getting to know their society, too. It’s learning their culture, their way of life, and key activities that mark generations of skills and passion.

By gaining insight from within the communities they visit, U.S. civil affairs teams are able to help identify vulnerabilities so they can supplement assistance and stand alongside community efforts to lend a hand in growth. They take the time to understand the culture from the generations of hard work that helped build it.

The Baan Phun community welcomed the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion into their workspace, and even their homes. They gave a tour of their textile compound where the members craft handmade goods to sell. One member invited the group to tour her own house a block away where she has two looms in her great room allowing her to work while at home too.

"Experiences like this provide valuable insight into the economic and cultural systems that sustain the community, demonstrate respect for our partners, and reinforce the long-standing relationships that allow us to sustain trust and operate effectively together," said Maj. Rebecca Nekula, chief of the Civil Military Operations Center (CMOC), Alpha Company, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion.

A community speaks best through its people, and the people speak through their craft. It’s important to take time to hear them to better understand the nation’s needs.

"Today we went out in the countryside and got to watch how the Thai people actually made clothing for themselves and stimulate their own economy," explained Sgt. 1st Class Andre Schilling, noncommissioned officer in charge of Civil Affairs Team 1, 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion. “This location is even recognized by the Thai government.”

“We’re learning more about the culture, more about the norms, of the rural lifestyle of the countryside, so that if we ever do missions where the countryside is involved, they already know our ability to operate in that area,” explained Schilling.

If you take the time to understand how a community is woven into the lives of its people, you begin to see its depth - its heart and legacy.The textiles created during the visit will withstand for years, just as the relationship between the U.S. and Thailand continues to endure.

(U.S. Army Reserve article by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)