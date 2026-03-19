White Hall High School JROTC holds competition Your browser does not support the audio element.

White Hall High School hosted their JROTC 2026 Raider Competition on Feb. 28 at Pine Bluff Arsenal. This is the fifth year the event has been held on the installation.



Eleven schools participated in the event including Arkadelphia, Catholic, Conway, Jacksonville, Lake Hamilton, North Little Rock, Russellville, Sheridan, Warren, Watson Chapel and White Hall.



The ceremonies kicked off with the WHHH JROTC Color Guard – Capt. Robert Treadwell, Capt. Arianna Wilson, Capt. Logan Reeves and Staff Sgt. Lucinda Kadlubar, presenting the colors.



Arsenal Commander Col. Matthew C. Mason offered a few words of encouragement for the participating cadets and their instructors.



“Good morning Cadets, distinguished guests, instructors and families. On behalf of the entire Workforce and community here, I am thrilled to welcome you to Pine Bluff Arsenal,” said Mason. “It is my absolute honor to open our gates and host you today.”



The Commander made a humorous note of the parents and instructors in the crowd “clutching their coffee cups like they are the most valuable piece of equipment for today’s mission”.



“Seeing the best and brightest JROTC cadets from across Arkansas assembled here and ready to compete is more energizing than any cup of coffee,” said Mason. “I want to extend a huge thank you to the ‘Bulldog Battalion’ for bringing this event right here to PBA. Your leadership and cadets have put in countless hours, and we are proud to be your partners.”



Mason said hosting this event is one of the most important things the Arsenal does. “The full support of my Team is our commitment to making this a premier event on a premiere installation,” he said.



The competition officially started and ended with the sounding of a cannon. The closing ceremony was not held this year. White Hall High School’s JROTC Color Guard posted the colors during the ceremony, held in front of the Arsenal’s headquarters building.



“Today isn’t about being the fastest or the strongest. It’s about teamwork, critical thinking and pushing past what you think your limits are,” said the Arsenal commander. “Your mission is to build cohesiveness, competitiveness and comradery. You have trained hard for this day. You are ready. Compete with integrity, lead with courage and leave everything you have out on the course.”



Events, which were held on the Arsenal’s ball/parade fields during the day included a Team Run, covert mission, crab walk, burpees, deadlift, log sit-ups, ball sit-ups, duck walk, litter carry, manual carry, orienteering, tire flips, jump and pull/drag, a Humvee push, etc. Team consisted of various teams of both men and women.



Members of the WHHS JRTOC who did the setup, planning and coordination were Lt. Col. Niyah Hutchinson, Command Sgt. Maj. Kobe Collins, Maj. Abigail Herren, Capt. Logan Reeves, Staff Sgt. Lucinda Kadlubar, Capt. Ishika Patel, Capt. Arianna Wilson, Sgt. Maj. Jayvion Williams, Sgt. Marli Harris, Capt. Lauryn Welch, 1st Sgt. Karson Persons, Master Sgt. Randall Blake, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Jones, Staff Sgt. Kamillyah Drumgoole, 1st Sgt. ReginalLee, 2nd Lt. Makenlie Camp, Cpl. Gracie Hurst, Capt. Robert Treadwell, and Staff Sgt. Brianna McNeill.



Breakfast foods and beverages and lunch were available to the cadets and visitors at PBA’s Cool Breeze Concessions. Additional support during the events were provided by PBA’s Directorate of Emergency Service – Fire Department and Security and Public Affairs.



Winners of the competition were announced in early March. The top teams were:

· Sheridan

· Catholic

· North Little Rock

· Lake Hamilton