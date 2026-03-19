Date Taken: 02.28.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 12:28 Photo ID: 9574067 VIRIN: 260228-A-JA874-9263 Resolution: 3232x3088 Size: 4.2 MB Location: US

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This work, White Hall JROTC Raider Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Hugh Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.