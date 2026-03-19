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    White Hall JROTC Raider Competition [Image 4 of 5]

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    White Hall JROTC Raider Competition

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Hugh Morgan 

    Pine Bluff Arsenal

    A cadet competes in the 2026 Raider Competition at Pine Bluff Arsenal Feb. 28 hosted by White Hall High School JROTC.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 12:28
    Photo ID: 9574067
    VIRIN: 260228-A-JA874-9263
    Resolution: 3232x3088
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, White Hall JROTC Raider Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Hugh Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    White Hall High School JROTC hold competition
    White Hall High School holds competition
    White Hall High School JROTC holds competition
    White Hall JROTC Raider Competition
    WHHS Raider Competition held

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    White Hall High School JROTC holds competition

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