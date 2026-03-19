A cadet competes in the 2026 Raider Competition at Pine Bluff Arsenal Feb. 28 hosted by White Hall High School JROTC.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 12:28
|Photo ID:
|9574067
|VIRIN:
|260228-A-JA874-9263
|Resolution:
|3232x3088
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, White Hall JROTC Raider Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Hugh Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
White Hall High School JROTC holds competition
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