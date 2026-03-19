Non-Person Entity Accelerates Enterprise Automations

Photo By James Foehl | 260304-N-PX557-1022 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (March 4, 2026) Kevin Weeks, supervisory information technology (IT) specialist and project manager for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks with RPA team members during a meeting at NAVSUP BSC onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, March 4. Since January 2025, NAVSUP BSC has developed and deployed 18 automations to optimize internal operations, streamline contracting and supply chain functions, and execute logistics and administrative tasks across the NAVSUP Enterprise to improve Navy readiness. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers IT and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers. U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Information technology (IT) specialists at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) deployed and activated a Flank Speed Non-Person Entity (NPE) across multiple production environments for use with robotic process automations (RPA), Feb.17.

The NPE was designed and developed to eliminate the need for personnel to manually log into a computer, visually identify requests, and execute automations for use across Navy and NAVSUP Enterprise platforms.

“The Flank Speed NPE is not just an automation. It’s a secure and persistent set of credentials that allows our automations to be executed,” said Kevin Weeks, supervisory IT specialist and project manager for NAVSUP BSC.

Before deployment and activation of the NPE, running automations required personnel to be logged in at a computer, monitor requests via email, and manually drag and drop datasets into software applications.

“The Flank Speed NPE works in conjunction with our Mailbot automation. It enables Mailbot to autonomously identify what process is being requested, pull datasets from emails, and kick off automations without human intervention,” said Weeks. “Once automations are executed, documentation reports are generated and sent back to the requestors. These reports serve as an auditable track record of processes and tasks executed by the automation.”

Supporting modernization of systems and processes for NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support (WSS) Contracting (N7), NAVSUP BSC developed an automation capable of crawling and updating nearly 10,000 purchase requisitions daily.

“This automation alleviates the need for a contract specialist to log into the database, find the folder, and manually click buttons to report information,” said Cmdr. Jesse Kiengsiri, Contracting Division head for NAVSUP WSS. “They can drop a simple email to update all their folders in 30 seconds, ultimately saving hundreds of work hours a year across hundreds of contract specialists.”

Integrating the Flank Speed NPE provides a foundation for designing additional RPA operations that eliminate the need for personnel to initiate automations manually while accelerating delivery time to customers by running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Cloud-based automations are critical to maintaining the highest level of operational efficiency and readiness. Using this technology, we can buy back time previously spent performing repetitive administrative tasks, accelerate data delivery to our stakeholders, and allow our workforce to focus on more complex projects supporting warfighting priorities,” said Capt. Juan Carlos Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC.

Since January 2025, NAVSUP BSC has developed and deployed 18 automations to optimize internal operations, streamline contracting and supply chain functions, and execute logistics and administrative tasks across the NAVSUP Enterprise to improve Navy readiness.

NAVSUP WSS provides program and supply support to the Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg; Norfolk, Va.; and Tucson, Ariz., NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for nearly 300 deployable ships, 75 submarines, and more than 3,700 aircraft worldwide.

NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers IT and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.

For more information about the NAVSUP Enterprise, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/.