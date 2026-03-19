(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Non-Person Entity Accelerates Enterprise Automations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Non-Person Entity Accelerates Enterprise Automations

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    260304-N-PX557-1022
    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
    (March 4, 2026)
    Kevin Weeks, supervisory information technology (IT) specialist and project manager for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks with RPA team members during a meeting at NAVSUP BSC onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, March 4. Since January 2025, NAVSUP BSC has developed and deployed 18 automations to optimize internal operations, streamline contracting and supply chain functions, and execute logistics and administrative tasks across the NAVSUP Enterprise to improve Navy readiness. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers IT and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.
    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 10:01
    Photo ID: 9573691
    VIRIN: 260304-N-PX557-1022
    Resolution: 1501x2100
    Size: 827.03 KB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-Person Entity Accelerates Enterprise Automations, by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Non-Person Entity Accelerates Enterprise Automations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery