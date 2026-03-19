Non-Person Entity Accelerates Enterprise Automations

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260304-N-PX557-1022

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(March 4, 2026)

Kevin Weeks, supervisory information technology (IT) specialist and project manager for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks with RPA team members during a meeting at NAVSUP BSC onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, March 4. Since January 2025, NAVSUP BSC has developed and deployed 18 automations to optimize internal operations, streamline contracting and supply chain functions, and execute logistics and administrative tasks across the NAVSUP Enterprise to improve Navy readiness. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers IT and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.

U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)