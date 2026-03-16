U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards spillway gate replacement contract; announces refill date at Albeni Falls Dam

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Aerial photo of Albeni Falls Dam, located in Oldtown, Idaho. Authorized for construction under the Flood Control Act of 1950, in response to the 1948 flood that swept over the river valleys of the Columbia Basin. The operating project's authorized purposes include flood control, hydropower generation and recreation. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Aerial photo of Albeni Falls Dam, located in Oldtown, Idaho. Authorized for...... read more read more

SEATTLE -- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) officials awarded a $20\,395\,700 contract\, Feb.26\, to Knight Construction & Supply Inc.\, to replace all 11 spillway gates at Albeni Falls Dam\, in Oldtown\, Idaho\, ensuring continued flood control\, hydropower generation and recreational opportunities for years to come.

USACE will also begin gradual spring refill of Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho, April 1, managing2026summer lake levels within the normal summer elevation band of 2062.0 - 2062.5 feet, as measured near Hope, Idaho.

USACE indicates it is too early to determine the date on which Lake Pend Oreille will reach normal summer levels but expects to achieve this once any major flood risk has subsided, while also considering the current limitations of the spillway gates.

All USACE managed recreation areas will open as scheduledfor the 2026 season.Riley Creek Recreation Area will open for the season May 9, and Albeni Cove, Priest River and Springy Point Recreation Areas will open May 16.

USACE representatives will share additional details on spring refill at an upcoming public meeting May 7, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Other discussion topics will include restricted operations, spillway gate replacement project updates, recreation area updates and forecast for snowpack and inflows.

Public Information Meeting Details: Thursday, May7,5:00 -7:00 p.m. Sandpoint Center 414 Church St. Sandpoint, Idaho 83864