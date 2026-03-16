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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards spillway gate replacement contract; announces refill date at Albeni Falls Dam

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards spillway gate replacement contract; announces refill date at Albeni Falls Dam

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Aerial photo of Albeni Falls Dam, located in Oldtown, Idaho. Authorized for construction under the Flood Control Act of 1950, in response to the 1948 flood that swept over the river valleys of the Columbia Basin. The operating project's authorized purposes include flood control, hydropower generation and recreation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9572818
    VIRIN: 260317-A-VA654-9052
    Resolution: 8640x4860
    Size: 9.28 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards spillway gate replacement contract; announces refill date at Albeni Falls Dam, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards spillway gate replacement contract; announces refill date at Albeni Falls Dam

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    lock and dam
    Northwestern Division
    operations and maintenance
    Seattle District
    Albeni Falls Dam
    USACE

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