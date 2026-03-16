Aerial photo of Albeni Falls Dam, located in Oldtown, Idaho. Authorized for construction under the Flood Control Act of 1950, in response to the 1948 flood that swept over the river valleys of the Columbia Basin. The operating project's authorized purposes include flood control, hydropower generation and recreation.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:58
|Photo ID:
|9572818
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-VA654-9052
|Resolution:
|8640x4860
|Size:
|9.28 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards spillway gate replacement contract; announces refill date at Albeni Falls Dam, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards spillway gate replacement contract; announces refill date at Albeni Falls Dam
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