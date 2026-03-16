NAVWAR Announces New FRLLD Technical Director Mavis Machniak

Photo By Alan Antczak | 250325-N-YN244-1006 SAN DIEGO (March 25, 2025) Mavis Machniak Depatment Head SSTM, at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, March 25, 2025. NIWC Pacific provides development, basic and applied science, test and evaluation, system engineering and integration, installation, and support of fielded information warfare systems from seabed to space. (U.S. Navy photo by Alan Antczak) see less | View Image Page

Mavis Machniak has been selected as the new technical director for Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s (NAVWAR) Fleet Readiness and Life Cycle Logistics Directorate (FRLLD).

In this new role, she will act as top technical adviser, providing oversight into all technical matters within FRLLD. The core mission of FRLLD is to ensure the mission readiness of fielded naval capabilities through timely, efficient and effective installation and sustainment across the Fleet by providing engineering, technical and logistical support necessary to keep naval, air and sea systems operational and effective.

A proven technical leader as a Senior Scientific and Technical Manager (SSTM) for Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific since 2021, Machniak comes to NAVWAR from their Communications and Networks Department, responsible for leading edge technology research, development, integration and testing of communications, tactical and enterprise networks; and position, navigation and timing systems. Prior to that, she led the Fleet Installation, Engineering and Logistics Department (FIELD) and was NIWC Pacific’s Logistics Competency Lead.

She began her government service at Naval Electronics Systems Engineering Center, Vallejo, and gained experience in roles that included fielding U.S. Marine Corps mobile communications and air support command and control systems, meteorology and oceanography systems, coordinating NIWC Pacific’s New Professional program, and conducting science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) university outreach, recruitment and mentoring.

Machniak will step into her new position in April 2026.

About NAVWAR:

NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.