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    NAVWAR Announces New FRLLD Technical Director Mavis Machniak

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    NAVWAR Announces New FRLLD Technical Director Mavis Machniak

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Alan Antczak 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    250325-N-YN244-1006 SAN DIEGO (March 25, 2025) Mavis Machniak Depatment Head SSTM, at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, March 25, 2025. NIWC Pacific provides development, basic and applied science, test and evaluation, system engineering and integration, installation, and support of fielded information warfare systems from seabed to space. (U.S. Navy photo by Alan Antczak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 11:38
    Photo ID: 9572089
    VIRIN: 250325-N-YN244-1006
    Resolution: 1576x1514
    Size: 491.12 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVWAR Announces New FRLLD Technical Director Mavis Machniak, by Alan Antczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NIWC Pacific
    San Diego

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