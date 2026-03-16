250325-N-YN244-1006 SAN DIEGO (March 25, 2025) Mavis Machniak Depatment Head SSTM, at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, March 25, 2025. NIWC Pacific provides development, basic and applied science, test and evaluation, system engineering and integration, installation, and support of fielded information warfare systems from seabed to space. (U.S. Navy photo by Alan Antczak)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 11:38
|Photo ID:
|9572089
|VIRIN:
|250325-N-YN244-1006
|Resolution:
|1576x1514
|Size:
|491.12 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
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|3
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NAVWAR Announces New FRLLD Technical Director Mavis Machniak
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