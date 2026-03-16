New Bowling and Food Court Complex to Advance CFAY Quality-of-Life Transformation

Photo By James Kimber | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 13, 2026) -- A view of the future Bowling Center and Food Court construction site onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as of February 13, 2026. The two-story dining and recreation complex, currently identified as NA1805, consolidates the current CFAY Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Bowling Center and Yokosuka Navy Exchange (NEX) Main Street Food Court into one building to make way for a new multi-floor Unaccompanied Housing unit and a dual-use parking lot / bayside festival grounds area. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber) see less | View Image Page

The closure along C Street at the intersection of Clement Boulevard marks the beginning of a massive shift for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), as crews are currently redirecting and upsizing utility lines within the construction laydown area to meet the requirements for a new 68,000-square-foot community recreation and dining complex – the next major milestone in the installation’s multi-year quality-of-life transformation.

The two-story facility is set to house a state-of-the-art Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) bowling center and a multi-vendor Navy Exchange (NEX) food court, replacing the installation’s current bowling center. The existing 45-year-old center has served the CFAY community well for decades, and this project ensures the next generation of Sailors and families have a facility that matches the evolving needs of a modern forward deployed force.

“Our Sailors and their families are forward-deployed thousands of miles from home, and they deserve world class facilities that reflect the significance of their service and sacrifice,” said Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. “This facility is a direct investment in the readiness and resilience of our force, giving our people have a place to unwind, connect, and recharge, they return to the mission stronger.”

The new facility is set to be a significant upgrade in both scale and technology. Key features of the complex include: an expanded 28-lane modern bowling alley supported by a dedicated pro shop, a multi-vendor food court with seating for 288 patrons, complemented by an internal snack bar as well as a large game room, private party rooms, and a dedicated lounge area designed for family-friendly recreation.

As with the ongoing unaccompanied housing upgrades, the timeline for the new bowling and dining complex is part of a deliberate strategy to balance and minimize impact of construction projects across the installation Two new multi-level parking structures currently under construction, a four-level steel structure near Kyuban and Jyuban towers and a second facility west of the main NEX building, will add more than 750 parking spaces to the installation.

Completing those structures first offsets the surface lots displaced by construction laydown areas and sets the conditions for construction on the new bowling and dining complex to begin.

“We have the opportunity and the capability to move forward with all of these projects and more,” said Hopkins. “But launching them all simultaneously would severely strain an already tight parking situation. By prioritizing the parking structures and staggering the remaining projects, we deliver improvements to the community as quickly as possible while minimizing the day-to-day impact.”

Following the new facility’s opening, the current Main Street Food Court will be demolished and converted into a 279-space asphalt parking lot.

Combined with the more than 750 spaces from the two new multi-level parking structures, the installation will gain over 1,000 new parking spaces to support the growing needs of the CFAY community.

This multi-year modernization effort represents a deliberate investment in the quality of life at CFAY.