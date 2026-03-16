New Parking Structures Kick Off Multi-Year Quality-of-Life Transformation at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

Photo By James Kimber | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 30, 2026) -- Excavation work begins at the site of NA1807, a multi-level steel parking structure designed to provide approximately 460 privately-owned vehicles, January 30, 2026. The site was a underused parking lot serving Kyuban and Jyuban Unaccompanied Housing Towers. The improvements are estimated to be complete by the end of 2027. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber) see less | View Image Page

Photo By James Kimber | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 30, 2026) -- Excavation work begins at the...... read more read more

Construction is underway on two new multi-level parking structures at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). This work signals the first phase of a broader multi-year installation development plan aimed at modernizing housing and community services across the installation.

The parking facilities are the leading edge of a series of interconnected projects, including “market-style” unaccompanied housing, a consolidated dining and recreation center, and other community support facility upgrades. Because construction laydown areas often occupy existing surface lots, leadership is prioritizing vertical parking to offset the footprint of future work sites.

“These parking structures are the linchpin that unlocks everything else,” said Cmdr. Andrew Cotherman, CFAY’s Public Works Officer. “Construction laydown areas directly impact available parking on the installation. By tackling that challenge rst, we set the conditions to accelerate other projects that will directly bene t our Sailors and their families.”

The increased parking capacity will support the eventual construction of four modern, market-style unaccompanied housing (UH) facilities. These buildings will add more than 860 rooms to the base inventory, replacing the legacy bachelor quarters with market-style modules. Each unit features two private bedrooms, two bathrooms, a shared living and dining area, a full kitchen, and in-unit laundry. These additions are a significant upgrade from legacy bachelor enlisted quarters.

Current work is focused on the first housing building near the Green Beach Pool on Clement Boulevard. Future sites include two buildings across from Kosano Park and a fourth is planned near the intersection of McCormick and Kincaid streets.

“The shift to market-style housing is a testament to the Navy’s commitment to ensuring Sailors have access to comfortable, modern quarters while their ship is in port,” said Esteban Abreu, CFAY’s Navy Housing Director. “The goal is simple; give them the space to reconnect, rest, and recover before the next deployment.”

Other upcoming developments include a new two-story facility at the intersection of C and Leahy streets. The building will house a new Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) bowling center and a Navy Exchange (NEX) food court, creating a centralized community hub for entertainment and dining.

Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, noted that the timing of these projects is a balancing act. “We have the opportunity and the capability to move forward with all of these projects and more,” said Hopkins. “But launching them all simultaneously would severely strain an already tight parking situation. By prioritizing the parking structures and staggering the remaining projects, we deliver improvements to the community as quickly as possible while minimizing the day-to-day impact.”

The two structures will add more than 750 parking spaces to the installation. The rst, a four-level steel structure, will provide approximately 460 spaces for vehicles on the site of the former surface lot outside Kyuban and Jyuban towers.

“Today it looks like a big dirt lot, but the goal is to turn it into four decks of parking for the community,” said Cotherman, noting construction has a targeted completion in 2027.

The second structure will add roughly 300 spaces in the triangular lot west of the main NEX building. Preparatory work, including the rerouting of high-voltage and steam utility lines, began last fall.

This initial phase will clear the way for vertical construction to begin.

While leadership is sequencing construction to preserve access, some temporary parking closures are unavoidable.

To mitigate the impact of construction laydown areas near the bowling alley and food court, CFAY has established two temporary stopping spots outside the parcel locker pickup area for quick package retrieval.

Community members can also play an active role in reducing parking pressure during the construction period by utilizing the Yoko-Pon shuttle, which runs approximately every 15 minutes and offers a convenient alternative to driving between facilities on base.

Carpooling and ridesharing is another way to free up spaces in high demand lots.

For those who live off base, Japan’s public transportation network provides a reliable and affordable option.

Yokosuka-Chuo and Shioiri stations are within walking distance of the installation’s main gates, and both Keikyu Railway and JR East lines connect the area to the broader Kanto region. CFAY’s Public Affairs Office has published a public transportation guide as part of its #WelcomeAboardYokosuka campaign, available on the official CFAY website, to help community members navigate local routes.