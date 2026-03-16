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    Stay Connected With Your Local PX, BX on Social Media

    Stay Connected With Your Local PX, BX on Social Media

    Photo By Karrington Bradley | No matter where you serve, your local PX or BX is closer than ever. Follow your...... read more read more

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Story by Karrington Bradley 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – Staying connected with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is easier than ever. The military community can keep up with news, events and services by following their local PX or BX social media pages.

    Local Exchange pages share installation‑specific updates, including special events, new offerings, updates on services and restaurants, hours of operation, holiday information and community highlights. Following these pages helps service members, families, retirees and Veterans stay informed about what’s happening at their Exchange, right where they live and serve.

    “No matter where the mission takes them, the military community can find the latest Exchange news and connect with their local store through official Exchange social media channels,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “A centralized list of local Exchange social media pages is available online, making it easy for our shoppers to stay updated at each installation.”

    To stay up to date with your local Exchange, explore the social media pages available for installations worldwide, found here ([here](https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2026/02/Local-Social-Media-Pages_FEB-2026.pdf)).

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 16:20
    Story ID: 560753
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Stay Connected With Your Local PX, BX on Social Media, by Karrington Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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