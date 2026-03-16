Baltimore Native Recognized as Junior Sailor of the Year Top Navy Recruiter

Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Damien Braun, from Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Junior Sailor of the Year and Rookie Recruiter of the Year.



A 2017 graduate of Parkville High School, Braun has served in the U.S. Navy for eight years. His naval career was motivated by a desire for new experiences and to set a positive example for his family, he said.



“I joined the Navy for a couple of reasons,” said Braun. “One was to see the world; the other was to be a role model to my younger brothers and show them other options after high school.”



Before reporting to NTAG San Antonio, Braun was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 and deployed three times aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68). He now serves as a recruiter out of Navy Recruiting Station New Braunfels.



Braun believes his transition to recruiting presented unique challenges, including a personal fear of public speaking.



“I never really liked public speaking and never thought I would have to do it on a daily basis,” said Braun. “So breaking that barrier was one of the harder challenges to overcome.”



Despite this initial hurdle, he believes he found success and immense satisfaction in his role as a recruiter.



“I enjoy knowing that I’m a role model and mentor to my future Sailors,” said Braun. “I love hearing from them after they graduate bootcamp and transit to the fleet. A thank you call for guiding them to be successful is the most rewarding part.”



Braun says he is happy to know that his hard work, dedication and long hours doesn’t go unnoticed.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. For more news from NTAG San Antonio follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NTAGSanAntonio), X (@NtagSanAntonio), and Instagram(@Ntag.SanAntonio).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2026 Date Posted: 03.17.2026 15:26 Story ID: 560747 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Hometown: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 68 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baltimore Native Recognized as Junior Sailor of the Year Top Navy Recruiter, by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.