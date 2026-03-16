Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Damien Braun, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, was recognized as Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Junior Sailor of the Year and Rookie Recruiter of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9570954
|VIRIN:
|251205-N-XV465-3256
|Resolution:
|3381x4437
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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Baltimore Native Recognized as Junior Sailor of the Year Top Navy Recruiter
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