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    Baltimore Native Recognized as Junior Sailor of the Year Top Navy Recruiter

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    Baltimore Native Recognized as Junior Sailor of the Year Top Navy Recruiter

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Allen Cordova 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio

    Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Damien Braun, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, was recognized as Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Junior Sailor of the Year and Rookie Recruiter of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9570954
    VIRIN: 251205-N-XV465-3256
    Resolution: 3381x4437
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Baltimore Native Recognized as Junior Sailor of the Year Top Navy Recruiter, by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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