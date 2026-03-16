Foundations Course equips Airmen for leadership, mission success in NCR

Photo By Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the National Capital Region collaborate on group exercises during a Foundations 500 session at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 9, 2026. Participants develop critical thinking and leadership skills to become mission ready Airmen capable of supporting missions across the NCR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the National Capital Region collaborate on group exercises...... read more read more

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, M.d.– U.S. Airmen assigned to the 316th Wing and other units across the National Capital Region are completing the Foundations Course at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, which began hosting classes in August 2024.

The program develops leadership skills and professional expertise, preparing Airmen to take on critical roles in support of missions across the NCR and the total force.

“The Foundations courses are about preparing Airmen to step into critical roles across the force,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Helms, 316th Wing command chief. “Step in, get the job done, and move the mission forward. In order to make sure you can do that, the Air Force had to make a change — and that’s why we have Foundations.”

The program offers three levels of instruction: Foundations 300 for junior enlisted Airmen, Foundations 500 for noncommissioned officers and Foundations 700 for senior noncommissioned officers. Airmen from the active duty, guard, reserve and Space Force all attend to develop leadership skills, enhance critical thinking and prepare for increased responsibilities across the total force.

The course challenges participants to ask “why,” consider the bigger picture of the mission and apply lessons beyond the classroom. It covers leadership competencies across tiers, from standards and supervisor skills for junior Airmen to team development, influence tactics and organizational improvement for senior noncommissioned officers.

“I coordinate course execution, manage instructors, oversee student enrollment and ensure policy compliance,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Diana Guy, 316th Force Support Squadron Professional Development noncommissioned officer in charge. “Foundations courses bridge the gap between Enlisted Professional Military Education milestones by delivering relevant, comprehensive content across the enlisted airmanship continuum. Its mission is to prepare and empower E-3 through E-7 Airmen to make informed decisions executing commanders’ intent, enhancing total force readiness, and supporting the joint force across the domains of warfare.”

By completing the Foundations Course, Airmen gain the knowledge and confidence to support multiple missions and integrate with mission partners across the NCR. Programs like this ensure Airmen graduate as mission ready Airmen who can respond to evolving requirements and move the mission forward when called upon.