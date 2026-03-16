Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Combat Medic Specialists on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, from left, Sgt. Halla Tucker,...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Combat Medic Specialists on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, from left, Sgt. Halla Tucker, Munson Army Health Center, and Sgt. Nathan Poindexter, Army Corrections Brigade, work together on a training mannequin during 68W (Combat Medic Specialist) Sustainment Training March 4. The training, conducted by Munson’s Training and Operations Division, focused on maintaining the clinical and tactical skills required of Combat Medic Specialist (68W) Soldiers. Sustainment training helps medics maintain proficiency in trauma care, patient assessment, emergency response, and other essential medical tasks they may be called upon to perform in both clinical and operational environments. see less | View Image Page

Munson helps Combat Medics Sustain Critical Skills Through 68W Training Your browser does not support the audio element.

Combat Medic Specialists assigned to Munson Army Health Center recently sharpened their lifesaving skills during 68W (Combat Medic Specialists) Sustainment Training, ensuring they remain ready to deliver medical care whenever and wherever Soldiers need it.



The training, conducted by Soldiers from Munson’s Training and Operations Division, focused on maintaining the clinical and tactical skills required of Combat Medic Specialist (68W) Soldiers. Sustainment training helps medics maintain proficiency in trauma care, patient assessment, emergency response, and other essential medical tasks they may be called upon to perform in both clinical and operational environments.



Hands-on instruction and scenario-based training allowed medics to practice critical techniques such as hemorrhage control, airway management, and casualty assessment—skills that can mean the difference between life and death on the battlefield.



“Combat medics are often the first line of medical care for Soldiers in the field,” said Sgt. 1st Class Seain Dunne, training coordinator from Munson’s Training and Operations Division. “Maintaining these skills through regular sustainment training ensures they are prepared to respond quickly and effectively in any environment.”



The training reinforces the Defense Health Agency's and the Army’s commitment to maintaining a medically ready Force. By practicing core medical competencies, combat medics remain prepared to stabilize and treat casualties until they can be evacuated for higher levels of care.



For the Soldiers who serve as combat medics, the training also reinforces the responsibility they carry as frontline caregivers for their fellow service members.



Through programs like 68W Sustainment Training, Munson continues to support the readiness of Soldiers on Fort Leavenworth by ensuring its medical personnel maintain the skills and confidence required to provide care anytime, anywhere.