Munson helps Combat Medics Sustain Critical Skills Through 68W Training

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Combat Medic Specialists on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, from left, Sgt. Halla Tucker, Munson Army Health Center, and Sgt. Nathan Poindexter, Army Corrections Brigade, work together on a training mannequin during 68W (Combat Medic Specialist) Sustainment Training March 4. The training, conducted by Munson’s Training and Operations Division, focused on maintaining the clinical and tactical skills required of Combat Medic Specialist (68W) Soldiers. Sustainment training helps medics maintain proficiency in trauma care, patient assessment, emergency response, and other essential medical tasks they may be called upon to perform in both clinical and operational environments.