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    Munson helps Combat Medics Sustain Critical Skills Through 68W Training

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    Munson helps Combat Medics Sustain Critical Skills Through 68W Training

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Combat Medic Specialists on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, from left, Sgt. Halla Tucker, Munson Army Health Center, and Sgt. Nathan Poindexter, Army Corrections Brigade, work together on a training mannequin during 68W (Combat Medic Specialist) Sustainment Training March 4. The training, conducted by Munson’s Training and Operations Division, focused on maintaining the clinical and tactical skills required of Combat Medic Specialist (68W) Soldiers. Sustainment training helps medics maintain proficiency in trauma care, patient assessment, emergency response, and other essential medical tasks they may be called upon to perform in both clinical and operational environments.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 16:34
    Photo ID: 9569069
    VIRIN: 260304-O-OT285-2012
    Resolution: 3269x2615
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Munson helps Combat Medics Sustain Critical Skills Through 68W Training, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Medicine
    healthcare delivery
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    training

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