Picatinny's Army Fuze Safety Review Board provides safety behind the scenes

PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES 03.16.2026 Courtesy Story Picatinny Arsenal

By Tyler Barth



PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Among the boards ensuring that Army munitions are both superior and safe is the Army Fuze Safety Review Board (AFSRB).



Fuzes are the critical components in a munition system that governs the safety, reliability, and effectiveness—directly influencing the lethality and adaptability of our weapons systems. Fuzes are physical systems designed to sense targets or respond to prescribed conditions, such as elapsed time, environmental factors, or a manual command, upon which they will initiate a train of fire or begin detonation in a munition. This is to prevent unintentional initiation of hazardous explosive elements, thus keeping the users safe.



Officially formed in 1970, the AFSRB serves as the U.S. Army safety review authority for fuzing of all Army nonnuclear projectiles, missiles, rockets, warheads, payloads, hand emplaced munitions, pyrotechnics, grenades, mines and dispensing systems, mine clearing devices, unmanned munition systems, and other ordnance items.



The AFSRB is an independent board of subject matter experts which assesses design safety for compliance and determines whether a new fuze design fulfills all requirements. The AFSRB ensures that all fuze systems and hand placed munitions used by the U.S. Army fulfill safety requirements and fall within acceptable risk parameters.



The AFSRB reviews new designs, any modifications of existing designs which affect fuze safety, any adaptations from other U.S. Military Services or foreign forces, and anything else deemed necessary by the board’s chairman.



It is one of three likewise fuze safety authorities within the military, alongside the Navy’s Fuze and Initiation Systems Technical Review Panel and the Air Force’s Nonnuclear Munitions Safety Board. Since 2008, the AFSRB’s reviews of Army fuze programs have been open to both Navy and Air Force Board members to facilitate joint service applications and thus promote the Army industrial base.



The Board consists of a chairman, executive secretary, seven voting members who represent different Army commands, and 13 subject matter expert advisors.



The current AFSRB chairman, Homesh Lalbahadur, originally joined the Ammunition Engineering Branch (subsumed into the Logistics, Research, and Engineering Directorate today) of Picatinny Arsenal in 1984, primarily responsible for conducting malfunction investigations and maintenance of fielded Army fuzes. He was hired as the AFSRB Executive Secretary in 2001 and became the AFSRB Chairman in 2016.



Lalbahadur emphasized that healthy knowledge in every aspect of engineering and science is required to evaluate fuze explosive components, mechanical structures, ballistics behavior, and electronics and software architectures. Today’s fuzes have swapped out most of their legacy mechanical components for smart electronics and software, including artificial intelligence features for detecting targets, which continuously challenges one to retain a complex bank of knowledge.



As a result, being part of the board forces members to be multi-disciplinary with their thought process, he added. To deal with fuzes, members can’t just focus on one particular type of technology, Lalbahadur said.

Lalbahadur further noted how critical fuzes are in ensuring Soldiers, munition handlers, and civilians stay safe, calling them an “essential subsystem” in successful mission execution. Additionally, the board sees a wide variety of products for review, allowing its members to build up knowledge, keep up with technological trends, and track commonalities, he said.



Lastly, approval from the AFSRB carries considerable weight, both nationally and internationally; the board’s sign-off often sways whether an international partner, such as a NATO member, will use a new Army fuze.



Lalbahadur hopes to retire sometime this year. According to Lalbahadur, he is very pleased how his career path panned out, tracking the full lifecycle of fuzes. Being a member of the AFSRB, he said, allowed him to not only focus on one area, but allows him to claim that he was a dedicated “fuze guy”; a unique career with a value that is immeasurable.