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    Commissaries to start selling single-use paper and plastic bags on April 6

    Commissaries to start selling single-use paper and plastic bags on April 6

    Courtesy Photo | Starting April 6, commissaries will start charging a nominal price for each single-use...... read more read more

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Commissaries to start selling single-use paper and plastic bags on April 6

    By DeCA Corporate Communications

    FORT LEE, Va. – Starting April 6, commissaries will start charging a nominal price for each single-use paper or plastic bag.

    Cost associated with this change is 5 cents for plastic and 10 cents for paper single-use bags.

    This change will allow the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to continue to offer its eligible patrons significant savings while strengthening its fiscal stewardship and reducing operating expenses.

    Patrons submitting Commissary CLICK2GO® curbside or delivery orders will be given the option to purchase bags when checking out.

    DeCA also encourages patrons to bring their own bags from home or purchase reusable bags from in-store or Commissary CLICK2GO® assortments. For more information, please visit https://shop.commissaries.com/bags. -DeCA-

    About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 11:33
    Story ID: 560632
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 42
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commissaries to start selling single-use paper and plastic bags on April 6, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commissaries to start selling single-use paper and plastic bags on April 6

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    commissary benefit
    Military Commissaries
    Defense Commissary Agency - DeCA
    Shopping bags

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