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    Commissaries to start selling single-use paper and plastic bags on April 6

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    Commissaries to start selling single-use paper and plastic bags on April 6

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Starting April 6, commissaries will start charging a nominal price for each single-use paper or plastic bag. Cost associated with this change is 5 cents for plastic and 10 cents for paper single-use bags. (DeCA graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 11:33
    Photo ID: 9568419
    VIRIN: 260316-D-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 1440x1440
    Size: 445 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    Defense Commissary Agency
    commissary benefit
    Military Commissaries
    Commissary CLICK2GO
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