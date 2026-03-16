Starting April 6, commissaries will start charging a nominal price for each single-use paper or plastic bag. Cost associated with this change is 5 cents for plastic and 10 cents for paper single-use bags. (DeCA graphic)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9568419
|VIRIN:
|260316-D-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|1440x1440
|Size:
|445 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
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Commissaries to start selling single-use paper and plastic bags on April 6
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