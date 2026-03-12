Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Judith Bauer, Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Association of the United States Army,...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Judith Bauer, Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, presents Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center director, with a certificate of appreciation during an AUSA breakfast in Leavenworth, Kansas, March 5. Walker joined community and military leaders at the AUSA breakfast to share updates about health care services available at Munson and discuss recent initiatives supporting Soldiers and beneficiaries. see less | View Image Page

Munson Director Engages Community at AUSA Breakfast Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker recently joined community and military leaders at a Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Association of the United States Army breakfast to share updates about health care services available at Munson and discuss recent initiatives supporting Soldiers and beneficiaries.



Walker spoke about Munson’s role in delivering high-quality care to Soldiers, family members, retirees and other eligible beneficiaries while supporting the Army’s mission of maintaining medically ready warfighters.



Walker was accompanied by representatives from the TRICARE regional contractor TriWest, who were available to answer questions from attendees about the referral process and other aspects of accessing care within the TRICARE network. During the discussion, several questions focused on changes in Primary Care Managers. Walker explained that changes can occur as active-duty providers routinely transfer to new assignments every two to three years, and occasionally when civilian providers relocate due to a spouse’s military reassignment.



Walker was also asked about Defense Health Agency policies related to GLP-1 medications used for weight management for TRICARE for Life recipients who use Munson’s pharmacy.



Coverage for weight loss medications is not available under TRICARE For Life as of Aug. 31, 2025. According to the policy TRICARE For Life works with Medicare as the primary payer -- coverage policies follow federal Medicare guidelines, which currently do not allow medications prescribed solely for weight loss.



GLP-1s for the treatment of diabetes continue to be covered for all patients with a diagnosis of diabetes when medically necessary and when prior authorization requirements are met, according to the TRICARE Website. Existing cost-shares for these medications haven’t changed.



The Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Association of the United States Army regularly hosts installation leaders to discuss topics important to Soldiers, families and the surrounding community. Walker said she values opportunities like the AUSA breakfast to connect with community partners and share how Munson supports the health and readiness of the Fort Leavenworth community.



“Engaging with our community partners helps ensure people understand the services available to them and how our team supports the mission at Fort Leavenworth,” Walker said. “It’s always a great opportunity to talk about the work our staff does every day to care for our beneficiaries and support Soldier readiness.”



Learn more about services available from Munson Army Health Center at [https://munson.tricare.mil](https://munson.tricare.mil/) .