Munson Director Engages Community at AUSA Breakfast

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Judith Bauer, Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, presents Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center director, with a certificate of appreciation during an AUSA breakfast in Leavenworth, Kansas, March 5. Walker joined community and military leaders at the AUSA breakfast to share updates about health care services available at Munson and discuss recent initiatives supporting Soldiers and beneficiaries.