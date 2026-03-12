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    Munson Director Engages Community at AUSA Breakfast

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    Munson Director Engages Community at AUSA Breakfast

    LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Judith Bauer, Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, presents Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center director, with a certificate of appreciation during an AUSA breakfast in Leavenworth, Kansas, March 5. Walker joined community and military leaders at the AUSA breakfast to share updates about health care services available at Munson and discuss recent initiatives supporting Soldiers and beneficiaries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 11:42
    Photo ID: 9567307
    VIRIN: 260305-O-OT285-1275
    Resolution: 2097x1678
    Size: 1007.74 KB
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Munson Director Engages Community at AUSA Breakfast, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AUSA
    Army Medicine
    Leavenworth Kansas
    TRICARE beneficiaries
    Defense Health Agency

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