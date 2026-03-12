Judith Bauer, Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, presents Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center director, with a certificate of appreciation during an AUSA breakfast in Leavenworth, Kansas, March 5. Walker joined community and military leaders at the AUSA breakfast to share updates about health care services available at Munson and discuss recent initiatives supporting Soldiers and beneficiaries.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9567307
|VIRIN:
|260305-O-OT285-1275
|Resolution:
|2097x1678
|Size:
|1007.74 KB
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Munson Director Engages Community at AUSA Breakfast, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Munson Director Engages Community at AUSA Breakfast
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