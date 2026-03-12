CORE26 | German-French Air Squadron Transports U.S. Marine Rifle Company for First Time in NATO History

Photo By Cpl. Mya Seymour | U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, board a C-130 aircraft with the German-French Binational Air Transport Squadron (BATS) at Bardufoss Airport, Norway, March 11, 2026. The participation of the German-French BATS highlighted the importance of allied integration and showcased the rapid deployment capabilities of combined NATO forces. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour) see less | View Image Page

BARDUFOSS AIR STATION, Norway - In a historic demonstration of NATO’s expanding capabilities, a rifle company of U.S. Marines were airlifted in the Arctic Circle by a unique, jointly operated, French and German air transport squadron, March 11, marking the first time the squadron has ever transported United States Marines.

The airlift was a combined effort. Two German-operated KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft flown by the Binational Air Transport Squadron based in Évreux, France, and one from the U.S. Marines own Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 (VMGR 252,) stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, transported of the Marines from Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, from Bardufoss, Norway to Rovaniemi, Finland.

BATS itself represents a new model of European defense integration. Formed in 2022, The squadron consists of 300 French and German pilots, mechanics, and support personnel who train and operate as a single unit.

“We are a young and ‘one of a kind’ squadron,” said a BATS KC-130J pilot, who was not identified for security reasons. “[CORE26] is a great opportunity to benefit from training alongside NATO-allies in a joint and combined training approach.”

As a tactical air transport squadron, BATS regularly conducts training in sub-zero temperatures to qualify their troops for operations in the Arctic, reinforcing security in the region for all-NATO allies. In this way, BATS shares a mindset with the Marine Corps that readiness to deploy to any climate is critical for warfighting.

“The BATS is capable of operating world-wide, in all climatic zones and under a wide range of operating conditions,” said the BATS pilot, “We have proven that in the recent years. Anytime, anywhere is our motto, and we live it.”

Upon landing in Finland, the Marines were met with equipment and supplies that had been moved into position by a long-range convoy from Combat Logistics Battalion 6 (CLB-6). CLB-6 had completed a multi-day convoy across Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Ensuring Echo Company were prepared for their familiarization and integration training with soldiers of the 4th Mechanized Brigade (MekB4) of the Swedish Army on March 12, in preparation for Echo Company and MekB4’s simulated force-on-force exercise against other NATO forces starting on March 14.

The careful sequencing of air and ground logistics is critical for projecting power in the vast Arctic. The KC-130J platform is designed for this challenge, capable of executing Assault Support missions into airfields or unpaved landing zones with minimal infrastructure. Well-coordinated Assault Support is crucial to Marines ability to rapidly deploy to austere climates such as the Arctic.

"As we continue to shape the future of distributed aviation operations and maneuver warfare, long-range assault support platforms will play an increasingly pivotal role,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Rich Webb, a KC-130J pilot and Weapons and Tactics Instructor with VMGR-252, “This flight underscored the vital importance of fostering enduring partnerships.”

This combined integration was coordinated by the Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) in Bodø, Norway. The Centre, opened in October 2025, oversees air operations in the Nordic region, the Baltic Sea, the North Atlantic and the Barents Sea, ensuring that airspace in the High North is monitored, protected and, when required, defended.

According to Major Webb, this successful mission proves that when ground forces need support, allied aircrews form the partner nation are ready to answer the call.

“It was an absolute privilege to fly alongside our German counterparts during this insertion,” Webb said. “These integration flights exemplify how deliberate joint planning and seamless execution transform two capable units into a unified, effective team.”

Echo Company’s flight from Norway into Finland showed how the timely sequencing of logistics support (CLB-6) and aviation support (BATS and VMGR-252) can quickly project ground combat power (Echo Company and MekB4) into an area of operations. Power projection is critical for effective rapid response in contested and austere environments such as the Arctic.

The flight was part of Cold Response 26, a Norwegian-led winter military exercise involving more than 25,000 personnel from over a dozen NATO allies and partner nations. The exercise is designed to enhance collective defense and ensure forces are ready to operate seamlessly in challenging arctic conditions.