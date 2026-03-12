Inspiring the Next Generation: PMRF Hosts Workforce Awareness Field Trip for Local Students

Photo By Jonell Kaohelaulii | Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kekaha (March 6, 2026) — The Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands (PMRF) hosted a workforce awareness event for local students highlighting the various careers available on base. Students engaged in interactive presentations, live demonstrations and facility tours of its military, civilian and contractor careers. PMRF employs approximately 900 local residents and roughly 80 active-duty sailors and is the island's largest high-tech employer. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface and sub-surface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy Contributed photo by PMRF's Meighan Parubrub) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC MISSLE RANGE FACILITY, Hawai`i - The Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, (PMRF) is leading the way in shaping its future workforce on Kaua`i by hosting the 2nd annual Workforce Awareness field trip with the Waimea Canyon Middle School. Designed specifically for middle school students who will be selecting their career academy classes soon, this field trip experience introduces young learners to career paths they may not yet realize exist. PMRF staff coordinated a career fair and field tours where students experienced a behind the scenes view of careers at PMRF and gained firsthand insight into the skills and education needed for these professions.

“Hiring local residents strengthens the relationship between the local community and the installation,” said Executive Officer Cmdr. Eli Marshall, “PMRF gains local talent and provides that local talent career opportunities that help to manage Hawaii’s high cost of living, and the base benefits from a workforce that is committed, experienced and connected to the community we serve.”

PMRF has a wide array of careers for all skill levels and is the ideal setting for students who dream of careers on their home island in a STEM-related field. From engineers supporting advanced testing projects, logistics specialists, to environmental biologists protecting native wildlife; PMRF is in need of professionals who care about the island and the community to serve in roles for administrative support, fire fighters, active-duty, food service positions and more.

During the students’ visit to PMRF they rotated through different stations which aimed to showcase the broad array of jobs available at PMRF. One station brought the students to the aircraft hangar where civilian and military pilots, aircrew and maintainers taught the students about the aircrafts on base, the work that goes into making them fly and the public safety benefits of having another operational airfield on the island.

Another stop on the field tours was to Waiapua`a Bay where biologists from PMRF’s Natural Resources team held an educational presentation about the work being done to protect endangered species and native wildlife on PMRF.

A local educator and chaperone for the field trip, asked one of the wildlife biologists if this was her only job, which she nodded to confirm. “That’s important,” he said to his students. “These biologists are helping the environment; they’re supporting the island while still being able to support their families. You don’t have to go work at a hotel; you do have options.”

By opening its doors to local schools, PMRF, a U.S. Navy installation, strengthens ties with families and educators, while fortifying its commitment to investing in the next generation. The annual event not only highlights career pathways within the military, civil service and contractors, but also shows students how these roles support national defense, innovation and community well-being.

The goal of PMRF’s workforce awareness field trip is simple yet powerful: to inspire students to dream big and pursue careers aligned with their interests and talents. Whether a student aspires to become an engineer, a pilot, a recreation specialist or service member, PMRF plants the seeds of possibility, and hopes that young minds will see that their future career is closer to home than they imagined.