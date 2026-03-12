SMDC celebrates change of responsibility

Photo By Ronald Bailey | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, right, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, passes the command’s colors to incoming USASMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey G. Jackson as he assumes the top-level noncommissioned officer responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley. Jackson became the command’s 14th command sergeant major during the Change of Responsibility on March 13 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Von Braun III Auditorium. (U.S. Army photo by Ronald Bailey) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command family welcomed a new command sergeant major and said farewell to a Soldier, leader and friend whose service left a lasting impact on the command.

Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey G. Jackson became the command’s 14th command sergeant major when he assumed the top-level noncommissioned officer responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley during a Change of Responsibility on March 13. The ceremony marked the transition of senior enlisted leadership and honored Foley’s dedication and service to the command and its Soldiers and civilians.

“I am fired up,” Jackson said. “I’m coming in every day fired up because this command is moving. It is going to take all of us to move this command from where it is today to where we want to go, and we must present a united front.

“This is the best team in the world, and I’m proud to be part of the SMDC team,” he added.

Jackson, a native of Philadelphia, enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 1995. Throughout his career, he has served in command sergeant major positions at Fort Riley, Kansas; Poland and Fort Stewart, Georgia. His other assignments include duty at Fort Bliss and Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; as well as overseas tours in South Korea, Germany, Afghanistan and Iraq. Jackson also served as the 32nd commandant of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy.

“This is all about the people,” Jackson said. “I am honored to serve as your command sergeant major, and I will work hard for you. It means a great deal to me and my family to have you here showing your support.”

Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general, said the ceremony was a momentous occasion to honor two superb leaders. He noted that Jackson and Foley exemplify the principles of the Noncommissioned Officer Creed and demonstrate its values through their leadership and professionalism.

During the ceremony, Gainey passed SMDC’s colors to Jackson, officially entrusting him with the responsibilities as the command’s newest senior enlisted Soldier.

He also welcomed the Jackson family, introducing them as the newest members of the SMDC team.

“CSM Rickey Jackson will take the reins and is the right person to tackle upcoming challenges and opportunities as our command sergeant major,” Gainey said. “He joins us from his role as 56th Multi-Domain Command-Europe CSM in Wiesbaden, Germany, bringing an impressive breadth of operational experience. Please welcome him and his wife, Judy, to our ‘One Team.’”

Gainey then thanked Foley for his 37 years of service in the Army and for his partnership as part of the SMDC command team. He said Foley has earned the respect and confidence of Soldiers and civilians in every formation to which he has been assigned.

“CSM Foley is an incredible leader and advocate for our team at SMDC,” Gainey said. “A true ambassador of the Army profession over his 37-year career, including 17 years as a CSM. He has led every size of formation, from a team to an Army service component command—an incredible accomplishment and a job well done.”

His commitment to improve the lives of Soldiers, to build esprit de corps, to develop leaders, and to champion our priorities will leave an enduring legacy on this command and the Army,” Gainey added. “Serving with CSM Foley these many years has been a privilege. Please congratulate him and his wife, Ella, on a tremendous career and well-earned retirement.”

Foley became the senior enlisted adviser for SMDC in March 2023. During the ceremony, he said his family instilled in him the principles that have guided his service in the Army throughout his career.

“It has been my absolute honor to serve as your command sergeant major for the past three years and a privilege to do what I love for more than 37 years—lead, train, develop, and take care of Soldiers,” Foley said. “The talent, competence, innovation, and resilience of the entire command is truly impressive. You are all rowing hard to meet the commanding general’s priorities and enable our warfighters to be ready to fight and win. They are brave, determined, and resilient. Please keep them in your prayers.

“I’m extremely proud of you all, and I will miss this great command and the U.S. Army, but the Army goes rolling along,” he added. “CSM Rickey Jackson is a phenomenal leader who I’ve known for more than eight years. He is the right leader to succeed me, and I have no doubt he will continue to uphold high standards, discipline, and excellence, ensuring this remains a lethal war-fighting command.”

He also expressed gratitude to those who attended the ceremony, saying he appreciated everyone who made the trip to show their support.

“It has been an honor to lead and serve in commands ranging from battery to three-star level and a privilege to serve alongside so many great battle buddies,” Foley said. “I’m honored by your presence here today.”

As he concluded his remarks, Foley turned to his wife, Ella, and spoke about the profound impact her love and support had on him throughout his military journey.

“We have made sacrifices, and you have made sacrifices,” Foley said. “You told me the number one thing I owe you is time, and I will give you that time. We’re going to travel, visit our kids and grandkids, and take some time for ourselves.”

“We’re going to walk off this stage together, and I’m looking forward to the next stage of our lives,” Foley added. “I love you, Ella. I couldn’t ask for a better bride to share this journey with.”