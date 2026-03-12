SMDC celebrates change of responsibility

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Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, right, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, passes the command’s colors to incoming USASMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey G. Jackson as he assumes the top-level noncommissioned officer responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley. Jackson became the command’s 14th command sergeant major during the Change of Responsibility on March 13 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Von Braun III Auditorium. (U.S. Army photo by Ronald Bailey)