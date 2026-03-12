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    SMDC celebrates change of responsibility

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    SMDC celebrates change of responsibility

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, right, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, passes the command’s colors to incoming USASMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey G. Jackson as he assumes the top-level noncommissioned officer responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley. Jackson became the command’s 14th command sergeant major during the Change of Responsibility on March 13 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Von Braun III Auditorium. (U.S. Army photo by Ronald Bailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 16:50
    Photo ID: 9566224
    VIRIN: 260313-A-YN030-2975
    Resolution: 5670x4536
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SMDC celebrates change of responsibility, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command
    USASMDC
    ArmySMDC
    Change of Responsibility and CSM Retirement

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