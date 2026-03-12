Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, right, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, passes the command’s colors to incoming USASMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey G. Jackson as he assumes the top-level noncommissioned officer responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley. Jackson became the command’s 14th command sergeant major during the Change of Responsibility on March 13 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Von Braun III Auditorium. (U.S. Army photo by Ronald Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 16:50
|Photo ID:
|9566224
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-YN030-2975
|Resolution:
|5670x4536
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMDC celebrates change of responsibility, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SMDC celebrates change of responsibility
No keywords found.