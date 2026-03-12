Joint Base Andrews hosts 2026 STEM Fair & Aviation Career Expo

Photo By Airman 1st Class Joshua Kaentong | Prince George’s County Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps students experience an in-flight virtual reality simulation at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 11, 2026. Utilizing virtual reality for the field of STEM and aerospace education allowed students to fly a virtual plane and learn more about aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Kaentong) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, M.d. – Students from across Prince George’s County public school district attended the 2026 College & Career Fair, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 11-12, 2026.

The STEM Fair & Aviation Career Exposition was hosted by the 459th Air Refueling Wing, a U.S. Air Force Reserves unit at Joint Base Andrews. This event allowed 1,500 students to get hands-on learning with an array of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers with displays, activities, and first-hand perspectives from industry professionals.

Local aviation community members participated by sharing their insights while also encouraging students to learn from the included exhibits and technical experts. “There’s 20 different college organizations here, 15 aviation career specific organizations and multiple hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematicsactivities,” U.S. Air Force Col. Mindy A. Davitch, 316th Mission Support Group Commander, said, “Take all the pictures, do all the things... take a walk inside and just explore today. Be curious.”

This partnership between Andrews and local school districts brought students, educators and industry partners together, including technical experts such as U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily D. Karaffa, a flight nurse assigned to the 459th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, a squadron that specializes in the evacuation of wounded military and civilian personnel from dangerous areas to medical facilities.

Karaffa educated students on what she does and the aeromedical evacuation mission that her squadron performs.

“Being able to care for our service members down range and bring them back home is our primary job.” Karaffa said, “Getting to showcase this to the community and different schools is so important because we’re all so passionate about what we do.”

Alongside school district partners, local communities such as the Maryland State Police, Army National Guard, and the Maryland Department of Labor provided students with educational and career opportunities at the 2026 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics Fair and Career Expo.