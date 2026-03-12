U.S. Army Garrison Italy dispatcher earns top honors in IMCOM competition Your browser does not support the audio element.

VICENZA, Italy — Last year, when a fire threatened Vicenza Elementary School, it was Samantha Mattiello’s calm directions that dispatched the emergency responders extinguish the blaze, saving 232 people and a $46 million school complex.

This is just one of many situations Mattiello faced that led to her recent recognition as Installation Management Command’s Fire Dispatcher of the Year. She bested dozens of other dispatchers at Army posts worldwide.

Fire Chief Adam Montoya praised Mattiello’s ability to keep callers at ease – in both Italian and English – while directing emergency responders to where they need to be.

“You need to be calm under pressure and you need to be very clear in your communications. She clearly meets all of those traits.” Montoya said. “We’re lucky to have her.”

Mattiello began working at USAG Italy team in 2022. Her work includes answering emergency calls to gather information from callers while simultaneously coordinating with emergency responders to properly address the emergency. While not taking calls, Mattiello also serves as a trainer for the Emergency Communications Center, ensuring the entire team is prepared and certified.

She was previously selected at the IMCOM-Europe level and represented the region at the higher competition. Next, Mattiello competes at the next level, Army Materiel Command.

The whole USAG Italy fire department is celebrating Mattiello’s recognition, Montoya said.

“As a department, we don't operate alone,” Montoya said. “It's always as a team.”