Camp Darby Soldiers sharpen skills for upcoming Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Elena Baladelli | Left, U.S. Army Spc. Valeria Martinez, and Capt. Anthony Dove, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, plan the route on the map, during a land navigation class. The Soldiers refine technical skills in route planning, compass usage, and distance measurement during the session, which concludes a training day that began with a 12-mile ruck march to evaluate physical endurance. The training is held in preparation for the upcoming Best Warrior Competition in Germany. Camp Darby, Italy, March 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli) see less | View Image Page

CAMP DARBY, Livorno – Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, underwent two days of intense training March 11-12, sharpening their skills for the upcoming Best Warrior Competition scheduled to take place in Germany later this month.

Capt. Anthony Dove, HHC commander, encouraged Soldiers to push themselves to their limits and represent their unit with pride.

"These training sessions are not just about preparing for the competition, they're about building the skills and resilience that make us effective as a team and as individuals,” he said. “I’m proud of the dedication our Soldiers have shown."

Soldiers kicked off the first day of training with a 12-mile ruck march at Leghorn Army Depot, followed by a land navigation course. On the second day of training, the focus shifted to sharpening Soldiers’ warfighting knowledge and battlefield skills.

Overall, the training event showcased the soldiers' commitment to readiness and excellence, with Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn, USAG Italy director of emergency services and garrison provost marshal, in attendance.

“Participating in the Best Warrior Competition is crucial for Soldiers’ development,” Kuhn said. “It tests their combat and leadership skills, and enhances personal and professional growth, creating more capable warfighters.”

The Army Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that evaluates Soldiers and noncommissioned officers in areas such as physical fitness, marksmanship, and tactical knowledge. One of the main components in land navigation – a test of precision and endurance that challenges participants to make split-second decisions under pressure.

To simulate real-world combat scenarios, the training includes both daytime and nighttime navigation exercises, requiring Soldiers to locate specific points across the terrain using only their tools and their training. Kuhn noted that having a Best Warrior competitor representing Camp Darby perfectly reflects the local community's spirit.

“It showcases the pinnacle of Soldier readiness and lethality,” he said. “Having a contender in this competition reflects our installation's overall commitment to excellence.”

Kuhn challenged the Soldiers to lead by example and lean into their expertise.

“Embrace the challenge,” he said, “you were selected for this opportunity based on your total competence. Represent USAG Italy with pride and continue to inspire the Soldiers who serve alongside you!”