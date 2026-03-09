Hanuman Guardian 26: US - Royal Thai Army conduct Wet Gap Crossing

Story and photos by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Cole

LOP BURI, Thailand – U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 444th Combat Engineer Company–Infantry and Royal Thai Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Engineer Regiment conducted a wet-gap crossing training exercise March 10, 2026, in Lop Buri, Thailand, during Hanuman Guardian 26.

A wet gap crossing is a critical military operation that allows forces to move across rivers, lakes, or other water obstacles using temporary bridging systems.

During the exercise, U.S. and Royal Thai Army soldiers worked side-by-side to deploy Thai bridging equipment and assemble a floating support bridge capable of carrying vehicles and equipment weighing up to 12 tons.

“Interoperability is key, especially as the Army transitions to large-scale combat operations.” said Maj. Holly Fitzgerald, executive officer for the 479th Engineer Battalion.

The 444th, headquartered in Oswego, New York, supports missions aligned with the United States Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility (USINDOPACOM). Working with regional allies and partners, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command focuses on strengthening security cooperation, maintaining military readiness, and promoting stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Bilateral training exercises like these support the U.S. Army’s preparation and readiness for large scale combat operations (LSCO) if necessary, in the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility.

“It is important that the Reserve component is included in these events,” said Fitzgerald. “We hold many capabilities that will be necessary to support LSCO.”

Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.