Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition Showcases Strength of the Warrior Core

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alejandro Lucero | Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rosendo, a defender assigned to the 151st Security Forces Squadron, applies camouflage face paint during the 2026 Best Warrior Competition on Camp Williams, Utah, March 10, 2026. The Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that brings together Soldiers and Airmen from the major commands to compete for the title of Soldier/Airman, Noncommissioned Officer, and Senior Noncommissioned Officer-of-the-Year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro Lucero) see less | View Image Page

The Utah National Guard's 2026 Best Warrior Competition kicked off March 10 at Camp Williams, Utah. Over the course of three days, 25 competitors from the Utah Army and Air National Guard were pushed to their limits, facing a series of challenges designed to test their physical fitness, mental resilience, navigation skills, combat capabilities, and ability to provide lifesaving medical care in realistic combat scenarios. The event, which concluded March 12, is designed to award the most outstanding service members to represent Utah at regional and national levels.

Competitors represent units from across the state, with the task of carrying the pride and professionalism of the Utah National Guard with them. The event itself stands as a symbol of what the state’s Soldiers and Airmen can achieve through dedication and discipline. Utah has done well in previous years. As Maj. Gen. Boyack, the Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard, states, while others may claim to have the best, “These guys always provide us the receipts to prove it… And this is where it starts right here.” Maj. Gen. Boyack said that Utah stands out as a leading innovator across the country, and that building a solid foundation is where it starts.

The core competencies tested in these events also prove the resilience and critical thinking skills that enable a warrior to handle any challenge. "Basic soldiering tasks are a very perishable skill, so it’s been very humbling to have to step back into that role of those skills such as land navigation and marksmanship", explained Sgt. 1st Class Rebekah Carter, a competitor in the event. This constant refinement is essential because, as another competitor, Sgt. Rachael Jones puts it: "Training doesn’t stop after basic."

This year's competition tested competitors across a variety of events, including the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, a high-pressure stress shoot, formal assessment boards, a ruck march, medical care test, land navigation, and a comprehensive Expert Soldier Round Robin.

Day one began with a demanding physical fitness assessment, similar to the Army Fitness test, but with additional challenges designed to push the competitors beyond the standard requirements. Following the event, competitors moved to the range to complete a stress shoot, where they performed physical exercises immediately before engaging in a marksmanship qualification using rifles, shotguns, and pistols. After all of these tasks, the competitors gathered in the evening to face the boards, answering questions from Army and Air Force senior noncommissioned officers. This final event of the day allowed them to demonstrate their knowledge, composure, and ability to think while fatigued.

“While looking across the field of competitors, you will see a variety of approaches and strategies”, notes Master Sgt. Cole Christensen, noncommissioned officer in charge of this year's competition. Last year's winner from Utah was more ”analytical”, he said while contrasting him with his counterpart from Arizona, whom he described as the “grip it and rip it” type. On these two approaches, he says, “They couldn't be more different, but they value competition. They want to be better and prove themselves. They showed that they can, and they both won positions at National last year”.

The competition tested competitors’ physical endurance from the very beginning. On day two, competitors stepped out into the early morning cold to begin a grueling ruck march along a course marked by increasingly steep hills that led to the final finish line. Many chose to stay together, and several non-competitors and leaders joined in to support.

That same spirit carried through the subsequent events, including a demanding medical lane designed to simulate a real-world combat rescue mission, and night land navigation, where competitors were required to push through fatigue, remain focused, and rely on both their training and the support of those around them to complete the events of the day’s competition that lasted well into the night.

Regardless of approach, Christensen defined what sets the winners apart. “Don't be too high with the highs. Don't be too low with the lows” he said.

“Have a strategy for each and every single thing you're going to do. Execute that strategy and then once that portion's done, it's done, don't relitigate it. Don't go back. Put all of your emotional capital, your energy, and effort into the next thing and be present for that next thing.”

The last event of the competition forced the group to finish strong. Competitors gathered early in the morning on the last day to face a series of round-robin exercises, with eight different stations designed to test a variety of expert soldiering skills. The event tested proficiency on radios, weapons handling, movement and communication under fire, and other skills not previously tested. The round-robin served as a fitting conclusion to the competition as an opportunity for each Soldier and Airman to prove their mastery across a wide range of warrior tasks before the final results were decided.

When reflecting on his decision to compete, Airman First Class Jonathan Rosendo stated, “I chose to participate because a lot of my peers had doubts about competing. They said that it would be too hard, too difficult, and they didn’t really believe in themselves. I wanted to show them that anyone could do it if you really put your mind to it”.

The conclusion of the competition was marked by the announcement of the winners. Spc. Kaden Lenore was named Soldier of the Year, Sgt. Kevin Buckner earned the title of Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, and Senior Master Sgt. David Brewster won the award of Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. Their performances throughout the competition demonstrated months’ worth of preparation, and showcased the culture, readiness, and innovation that sets the Utah National Guard apart.

In an age where the battlefield landscape is increasingly defined by drone technology, satellite communications, and cyber warfare, this competition tells a powerful story about the unchanging core of a warrior. As the tools we use transform, the essential components of resilience, discipline, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence provide a timeless recipe for success.

The Army Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year state winners will move on to represent the overall Utah National Guard at the regional competition held later this year.