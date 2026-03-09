U.S. Army medical leaders observe German Bundeswehr Medic Quadriga 2026 Exercise

Courtesy Photo | BERLIN, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, was among a group of U.S. Army medical leaders who travelled to Berlin, Germany recently to observe the German Bundeswehr led Medic Quadriga 2026 exercise and to also take part in a subsequent meeting of NATO Surgeons General. According to German military medical officials, Medic Quadriga 2026 is the largest and most complex medical service exercise conducted by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) in decades. see less | View Image Page

According to German military medical officials, Medic Quadriga 2026 is the largest and most complex medical service exercise conducted by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) in decades.

The purpose of the Medic Quadriga exercise was to test the seamless handover of casualties from military medical units to civilian healthcare providers in the event of a large-scale NATO defense scenario. The exercise involved approximately 1,250 participants, including 1,000 military personnel and 250 civilian representatives.

Exercise participants included the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), the German Red Cross, Johanniter, the German Life Saving Association (DLRG), ADAC Air Rescue and the Berlin Senate.

“It is important that the chain of rescue, with all its components, functions in an interlinked and resilient manner,” General Staff (Dr.) Ralf Hoffmann, senior medical officer of the Bundeswehr Central Medical Service. “This means that the soldiers who are being treated at the front are brought back, admitted here, and then distributed to the appropriate treatment facilities in the country. This is the only way we can contribute to the resilience and endurance of the armed forces.”

Medic Quadriga 2026 was part of the overall Bundeswehr led Quadriga exercise series that has taken place since 2023. The exercise series combines existing and new national exercises across the Bundeswehr and embeds them into large-scale multinational exercises to defend North Atlantic Treaty Organization territory.