(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army medical leaders observe German Bundeswehr Medic Quadriga 2026 Exercise

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army medical leaders observe German Bundeswehr Medic Quadriga 2026 Exercise

    GERMANY

    03.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    BERLIN, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, was among a group of U.S. Army medical leaders who travelled to Berlin, Germany recently to observe the German Bundeswehr led Medic Quadriga 2026 exercise and to also take part in a subsequent meeting of NATO Surgeons General. According to German military medical officials, Medic Quadriga 2026 is the largest and most complex medical service exercise conducted by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) in decades.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 10:29
    Photo ID: 9562722
    VIRIN: 260310-A-YV790-5335
    Resolution: 3500x1965
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army medical leaders observe German Bundeswehr Medic Quadriga 2026 Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery