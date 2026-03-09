U.S. Army medical leaders observe German Bundeswehr Medic Quadriga 2026 Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BERLIN, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, was among a group of U.S. Army medical leaders who travelled to Berlin, Germany recently to observe the German Bundeswehr led Medic Quadriga 2026 exercise and to also take part in a subsequent meeting of NATO Surgeons General. According to German military medical officials, Medic Quadriga 2026 is the largest and most complex medical service exercise conducted by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) in decades.