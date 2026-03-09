Weisshaar takes command of 107th Operations Group

Photo By Capt. Jason Carr | Col Christopher H. Weisshaar assumes command of the 107th Operations Group, March 8 2026, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. A career aviator with more than 4,000 flight hours, including more than 1,000 combat hours, Weisshaar now takes responsibility for the groups flying operations, training and mission readiness. New York Air National Guard photo by Capt Jason Carr. see less | View Image Page

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y. — Airmen of the 107th Attack Wing welcomed a new operations leader as Col. Christopher H. Weisshaar assumed command of the 107th Operations Group during a ceremony at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

A career aviator with more than 4,000 flight hours, including more than 1,000 combat hours, Weisshaar now leads the unit responsible for the wing’s flying operations, training and mission readiness.

“I’m honored for the opportunity,” Weisshaar said. “It’s humbling to lead the men and women of the 107th Operations Group.” Weisshaar brings more than two decades of military experience to the role. Commissioned through the United States Naval Academy, he began his career as a Naval Flight Officer before transitioning to the Air National Guard.

His background includes operational experience supporting remotely piloted aircraft missions in the Middle East and Africa, as well as leadership roles overseeing these programs at higher headquarters.

Although much of his career focused on manned airborne intelligence platforms, Weisshaar said he has long recognized the advantages of the MQ-9 mission.

“It’s a flexible platform that can be rapidly employed to support commanders on the ground,” he said.

During his time in naval aviation, Weisshaar deployed in support of operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa. Over the course of his career, he has served in a variety of operational roles, including instructor, evaluator and mission commander.

Prior to arriving at Niagara Falls, Weisshaar held several senior leadership positions across the Air National Guard and the Department of Defense. He previously commanded the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron in Oklahoma and later served in strategic planning roles at the Pentagon and the National Guard Bureau, helping shape future mission capabilities for the Air National Guard.

In 2022, Weisshaar was selected as a National Security Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he studied national security and leadership alongside military and civilian leaders from across the country.

Weisshaar said his operational and staff experience has helped shape his leadership approach.

“My previous command and staff assignments helped build the strategic mindset needed for the fight tonight and tomorrow,” he said.

Wing leadership highlighted Weisshaar’s operational background and leadership experience as key strengths as he takes command of the unit.

“We are extremely fortunate to welcome such an experienced officer to the 107th,” said Col. Andrew Carlson, commander of the 107th Attack Wing.

Outside of his military career, Weisshaar previously served as a police officer in Jacksonville, Florida.

As he begins his tenure at the 107th Operations Group, Weisshaar said his focus will remain on the Airmen who carry out the mission every day.

“Take care of yourselves and your families mentally, physically and spiritually,” he said. “Without our people, there is no mission.”