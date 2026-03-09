Ribbon-Cutting Marks Official Grand Opening of New DoWEA Americas Quantico Middle High School

Photo By Michael ODay | Principal Miles J. Shea of DoWEA Americas Quantico Middle High School cuts the ribbon during the grand opening ceremony on March 9, 2026, flanked by distinguished guests and speakers including the Honorable William Fitzhugh, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Manpower and Reserve Affairs; Dr. Jayme Linton, DoWEA Chief Academic Officer; Colonel Jenny Colegate, Marine Corps Base Quantico commanding officer; Mr. Ryan Smith, DoWEA Americas Mid-Atlantic District Superintendent; and Dr. Christy Huddleston, DoWEA Americas Acting Director for Student Excellence, marking the official debut of the new state-of-the-art facility for military-connected students. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Virginia – The Department of War Education Activity – Americas is celebrating a major milestone in education with the official ribbon-cutting on the new Quantico Middle High School, a state-of-the-art facility designed to serve military-connected students for generations to come.

The $54 million project, led by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, replaced a 63-year-old building originally constructed in the early 1960s. Students and staff began classes in the new 116,000-square-foot campus on Jan. 7, 2026, following a smooth transition over winter break.

Principal Miles J. Shea, named the 2025 DoWEA Principal of the Year for his leadership in supporting military families, welcomed a crowd that included DoWEA leadership, base officials, teachers, students, families and alumni during the ceremony. In his remarks, Shea highlighted the school’s student-centered focus, recognizing groups like the middle and high school student governments for ushering duties, the JROTC for the color guard, the advanced band for the national anthem and the National Honor Society for tours. Reflecting on his 30 years with DoWEA and his role as the opening principal of the new facility, Shea praised the school’s team and community, noting the motto“quality mentoring hastens success.” He said,“This place belongs to you, Warriors. These classrooms, collaboration spaces and athletic fields are where you will grow, question, imagine and achieve.”

The building features flexible learning neighborhoods that allow teachers to adapt classrooms to individual student needs, advanced STEM laboratories, a modern media and virtual learning suite, a full-size gymnasium, dedicated performance space for the arts and a centralized commons that serves as the school’s academic and social hub. Outdoor athletic fields were also enhanced as part of the project.

Quantico Middle High School, which serves about 350 to 500 students in grades 6-12, continues to earn national recognition. It holds AP Platinum status—the only school in DoWEA to achieve this honor—and is an AVID School of Distinction.

Speakers at the event underscored the facility’s significance from multiple angles. William Fitzhugh, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, highlighted its broader impact, saying,“This new facility represents an investment by the Department of War in a 21st Century school building, yes, but also in our military community and the military readiness.” Dr. Jayme Linton, DoWEA Chief Academic Officer, emphasized the building’s role in education:“This building is an expression of our commitment to our students and to our community. It shows that we value you and you deserve the very best.”

Adding a local military perspective, Colonel Jenny Colegate, Marine Corps Base Quantico commanding officer, noted,“This new school strengthens the bond between our installation and the families who call it home. It sends a clear message: when we ask families to serve alongside those in uniform, we must also provide the support and opportunities their children deserve.” In his closing remarks, Mr. Ryan Smith, Mid-Atlantic District Superintendent, reflected on the school’s legacy:“We honor that legacy while boldly investing in our future, treasuring our tradition while forging what comes next.”

Alumni from the school’s earliest classes attended the event, sharing stories from the original building while expressing excitement about the bright future ahead.

As one longtime community member put it, the new facility treasures tradition while forging a path forward for Quantico’s military-connected learners.

With the ribbon now cut, Quantico Middle High School embarks on its next chapter, providing students with the environment they need to thrive amid the unique demands of military life.

DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.